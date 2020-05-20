Vat Savitri HD Images & Hindi Wishes for Free Download Online: Wish Vat Purnima 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings

Vat Savitri 2020 (File Image)

Vat Savitri 2020 Romantic HD Images and Wallpapers: Vat Savitri is said to be one of the very important festivals in the Hindu culture for married women. It is popularly known as ‘Vat Purnima’ as well. The occasion of Vat Savitri is observed by women, where they pray for the long lives of their husbands. This year, Vat Savitri will be observed on May 22, i.e. Friday. People celebrate this festival with grand festivities, of which applying henna on their hands is one. People share the latest Vat Savitri wishes with their loved ones on this day. Women, especially, send popular romantic greetings with their husbands on this special day. If you, too, are looking special Vat Savitri 2020 HD images, Vat Savitri wishes in Hindi, Happy Vat Savitri 2020 greetings, Vat Savitri 2020 messages, Vat Savitri HD Wallpapers, Vat Purnima images, Vat Purnima 2020 wishes in Hindi and more available for free download. Vat Savitri Puja 2020 Simple Mehndi Designs: From Arabic to Indian, Latest Henna Pattern Images and Tutorials For Vat Purnima Festival (Watch Videos).

To celebrate this lovely occasion, people can send across these newest Vat Savitri 2020 romantic wishes and greetings as WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook statuses, Hike messages, Instagram stories, Snapchat messages, and on Telegram as well. It would make them extremely loved and desired if you pour these warm and sweet festive greetings on this auspicious day.

People can also share across these best Vat Savitri 2020 romantic wishes via text messages, picture messages, and SMSes.

Vat Savitri is observed over three days of the Jyestha month as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. The occasion of Vat Savitri, also known as Vat Purnima, is observed on the 13th, 14th, and 15th day of the Jyestha month, which usually falls in May-June period (as per the Gregorian calendar). There’s a lot to know when it comes to the observance and celebration of Vat Savitri – to know, click here.

Vat Savitri 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May The Sindhoor testify your Prayers For Your Husbands Long Life, The Mangal Sutra Reminds you Of, The Promises That Binds you. Happy Vat Savitri Puja!

Vat Savitri 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Secret of a Happy Marriage Is Finding the Right Person. You Know They’re Right If You Love to Be With Them All the Time. You Are Lucky to Have the Right Woman by Your Side! Happy Vat Savitri Puja 2020.

Vat Savitri 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ashirwad Badon Ka, Pyaar Pati Ka, Duaen Sabki, Karuna Maa Ki. Vat Savitri Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Vat Savitri 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Mujhe Aapka Khaas Intezaar Hai, Ye Din Hai Vat Purnima Ka. Apki Lambi Umra Ki Mujhe Darkaar Hai, Jaldi Aana, Yakin Karna Apke Liye. Vat Savitri Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Vat Savitri 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pray, the Sindoor Adorns the Forehead of Every Woman. Let God Bless You for a Long and a Happy Married Life. Happy Vat Savitri Puja 2020

How to Download Vat Savitri WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is a popular instant messaging app, people use the medium to send festive greetings and wishes. You can also down Vat Savitri WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store and send it to your loved one.

As May 22 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you and your family, especially doting wives and charming husbands, a very ‘Happy Vat Savitri 2020’. We hope you would love sharing these best and popular Vat Purnima 2020 romantic wishes with your loved ones on this auspicious day.