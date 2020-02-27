Vinayaka Chaturthi 2020 Date and Tithi: Puja Muhurat, Vidhi And Significance of the Auspicious Observance

Vinayaka Chaturthi (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Vinayaka Chaturthi is a Hindu observance dedicated to Lord Ganesh. As per the Hindu calendar, the fourth day after the new moon and fourth day after a full moon are observed as Chaturthi. There are two Chaturthi Tithi in every month. The Chaturthi after Amavasya or new moon during Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi and the one after Purnimasi or full moon during Krishna Paksha is known as Sankashti Chaturthi. People also fast on Vinayaka Chaturthi which falls every month but the most significant one is observed in the month of Bhadrapada. Vinayaka Chaturthi 2020 in February falls on February 27. As we observe the festival, we bring to you Vinayak Chaturthi Puja Muhurat, Tithi and significance of the auspicious day. Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 and Puja Shubh Muhurat: Know Significance of Observing Lord Ganesha Vrat on This Auspicious Day.

Although Vinayaka Chaturthi fasting is done every month the most significant Vinayaka Chaturthi falls in the month of Bhadrapada. Vinayaka Chaturthi during Bhadrapada month is known as Ganesha Chaturthi. Ganesha Chaturthi is celebrated by Hindus all over the world as the birthday of Lord Ganesha.

Vinayaka Chaturthi Puja Muhurat

Chaturthi Tithi begins: February 27, 2020, Thursday at 04:11 am

Chaturthi Tithi ends: February 28, 2020, Friday at 06:44 am.

Vinayaka Chaturthi is also known as Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi. Varad means "asking God to fulfil any desire one has". Those who fast on the day is believed to receive blessings in the form of wisdom and patience. On Vinayak Chaturthi, Ganesh Puja is done in the afternoon as that is the auspicious timings. Fasting for Vinayaka Chaturthi depends on sunrise and sunset timings and it is observed when Chaturthi Tithi prevails during midday. Hence Vinayaka Chaturthi fasting might be observed on Tritiya Tithi i.e. one day before Chaturthi Tithi.