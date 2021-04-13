Happy Vishu 2021! The Hindu new year festival is celebrated enthusiastically in the state of Kerala in India. It is one of the oldest festivals in the state of Kerala and is celebrated on the first date of Malayalam New Year. According to Malayalam Panchag, on this day, the Sun changes its zodiac to enter the 'Madam' zodiac, due to which the new year begins. To make the celebrations even more auspicious people make rangoli designs, also called pookalam designs. And there is simply no match to marigold or floral rangoli designs. Marigold (called genda in Hindi) is considered highly auspicious during Hindu festivities. This is why people make traditional rangoli designs with colours and flowers. Making rangolis during special occasions and religious ceremonies are considered auspicious.

With full-fledged Vishu 2021 celebrations, we bring you some beautiful and easy Kolam rangoli patterns that you can make in your house. These pookalam and rangoli designs can be made easily at home. You can make Rangoli designs with dots, that are very easy for beginners. All you need to connect the dots and create a beautiful pattern.

Many like to go natural and go for flower rangolis, also called Pookalams are just the best. Many also look for marigold rangoli design, flower rangoli design for Vishu, rangoli design images new and simple, rangoli design simple, rangoli design images, rangoli designs 2021. So, here’s a collection of Vishu 2021 special rangoli design photos and videos for you to draw them easily on the festival day.

Special Rangoli For Vishu:

Lord Vishu Rangoli Using Spoon Colorful Rangoli Design:

Simple Vishu 2021 Rangoli Design With Fork & 2 Colours:

Vishu Special Rangoli Design With Dots:

Rangoli Pookalam Designs:

The significance of the festival can be gauged from the fact that, on the occasion of this festival, Kerala is declared a public holiday. There are many types of religious beliefs and legends about celebrating this festival, but this festival is mainly dedicated to Lord Vishnu and his incarnation Shri Krishna.

