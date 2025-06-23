Halloween, also known as Hallowe'en is one of the most fun and exciting festivals that is celebrated across the world. Celebrating Halloween is all about dressing in unique and scary costumes, eating candies, and putting up spooky decorations. The children and families mostly love this festival. In ancient traditions, people used to believe that, especially on the night of Halloween, all the boundaries between the living and the spirit world became thin. Celebrating the Halloween festival is not just about dressing up or trick-or-treating. It is a perfect time to enjoy creativity, laugh together, and unite as a community. So here in this article, you will learn about the history, date and other important information about the spookiest night of the year. Raksha Bandhan 2025 Dos and Don'ts: Know Rakhi Rituals, Puja Thali Essentials, Vidhi and Other Important Things To Keep in Mind.

Halloween 2025 Date

Halloween 2025 is on October 31. Every year, people celebrate this festival with love and happiness, dressing in scary outfits, decorating the haunted house, and more.

Halloween History and Origin

Halloween's origins can be traced back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. This marks the end of summer and harvest and the beginning of the dark, cold winter. The Celts used to live 2,000 years ago, especially in Ireland, the northern range and the United Kingdom. They used to celebrate the new year on November 1. Now, the night before the new year, the boundary between the living and the dead became blurred. Apart from that, the presence of otherworldly spirits made it easier for Celtic priests to make predictions. They built sacred bonfires, burned crops and animals, and wore costumes to commemorate this event. By A.D. 43, the Roman Empire combined two Roman-related festivals with Samhain: Feralia, marking the passing of the dead, and Pomona, the goddess of fruit and trees.

On Halloween Day, people make it more special by carving pumpkins. They also decorate their haunted houses and give playful scares. Halloween is believed to bring a magical blend of fun and tradition for everyone to enjoy.

