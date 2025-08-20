Hartalika Teej Vrat is an auspicious Hindu festival that is celebrated across India, especially in North Indian states. The day of Hartalika Teej is observed during the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Bhadrapada month, corresponding to August or September in the Gregorian calendar. On this auspicious day, devotees make statues of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with sand and worship them with great devotion for marital bliss and progeny. This year, Hartalika Teej 2025 falls on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The Pratahkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat will start on 06:14 am and last till 08:42 am, i.e. for a duration of 2 hours and 28 minutes. Hartalika Teej Wishes and HD Images for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Hartalika Teej With These Messages, Quotes and Greetings.

Hartalika Vrat is known as Gowri Habba in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, and it is a significant festival to get the blessings of Goddess Gowri. On the day of Gowri Habba, women observe Swarna Gowri Vratha to seek the blessings of Goddess Gowri for a happy married life. According to drikpanchang, Hartalika Teej Tritiya Tithi begins at 12:34 on August 25, 2025 and will end at 13:54 on August 26, 2025. Hartalika Teej is known by this name due to the legend associated with it. In this article, let's know more about Hartalika Teej 2025 date, timings and the significance of the annual event.

Hartalika Teej 2025 Date

Hartalika Teej 2025 falls on Tuesday, August 26.

Hartalika Teej Timings

Hartalika Teej Tritiya Tithi begins at 12:34 on August 25, 2025 and will end at 13:54 on August 26, 2025.

Hartalika Teej Celebrated in Which State

Hartalika Teej is primarily celebrated in the northern and central parts of India, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Rajasthan. The festival holds special significance in these regions where married and unmarried women observe fasts, perform traditional rituals, and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for marital bliss, prosperity, and happiness. In Maharashtra and some southern states, too, Hartalika Teej is observed with devotion, though the scale of celebrations is more prominent in North India.

Hartalika Teej Significance

Hartalika Teej holds great significance for Hindus across India. The name of the word "Hartalika" is a combination of "Harat" and "Aalika," which means "abduction" and "female friend," respectively. According to the legend of Hartalika Teej, the friend of Goddess Parvati took her to the thick forest so that her father could not marry her to Lord Vishnu against her wish.

As per religious beliefs, the morning time is considered good to perform Hartalika Puja. If morning Puja is not possible due to some reason, then Pradosh time is also considered good to perform Shiva-Parvati Puja on this auspicious day.

