Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu, and Maghar Domahi, is an annual harvest festival celebrated in Assam, primarily by the Assamese people. Magh Bihu is the Assam celebration of Sankranti with celebrations lasting for a week. The festival marks the end of the harvesting season in the month of Magh, which falls around mid-January. The Magh Bihu festival is observed on the first day of Magh month as per Bengali Panjika. It is dedicated to Agni, the Lord of Fire. Magh Bihu 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. The Sankrant Moment on Magha Bihu will be at 09:03 AM on January 14. Magh Bihu 2025 Date in Assamese Calendar: Which Day Is Uruka? Know Names of 7 Days of Magh Bihu, Significance, Traditions and Celebrations, Know All About Bhogali Bihu.

The festival is known for feasting and community celebrations where traditional Assamese dishes like pitha, larus and various types of meat are prepared and shared. The day marks a time of celebration where farmers thank Gods and nature for the bountiful harvest. In this article, let’s know more about the Magh Bihu 2025 date, timings and the significance of the annual harvest festival of Assam. Makar Sankranti 2025 Calendar: Know Dates of Pongal, Magh Bihu, Lohri, Khichdi Parv and More To Celebrate the Harvest Festival in India.

Magh Bihu 2025 Date and Sankrant Time

Magh Bihu 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 15. The Sankrant Moment on Magha Bihu will be at 09:03 AM on January 14

Magh Bihu Celebrations and Uruka Rituals

The festival of Magh Bihu holds immense significance as it is a special time for families and friends to come together. The festivities include feasts and bonfires which begin one day before of Magh Bihu. The day preceding Magh Bihu is known as Uruka which is the last day of Poush month as per the Assamese calendar. On Uruka day people erect makeshift huts, known as Meji, from bamboo, leaves and thatch. The food for feasting is prepared inside Meji and a community feast is held on Uruka night.

A bonfire, known as Meji, is lit for the ceremonial conclusion and prayer to the God of Fire. The festival was developed by the Tibeto-Burman cultures and festivals, such as Magan of Kachari. Young people erect makeshift huts, known as Meji and Bhelaghar, from bamboo, leaves and thatch, and in Bhelaghar they eat the food prepared for the feast and then burn the huts the next morning. The Meji is burned the next morning and the ashes are scattered on the farmlands to increase fertility. The celebrations also feature traditional Assamese games such as ‘tekeli bhonga’ and buffalo fighting.

Magh Bihu Significance

The festival of Magh Bihu marks the conclusion of the harvest season, symbolising abundance and prosperity. It is a time to celebrate the good yield of the season's harvest. The festival is also known as Bhogali Bihu where ‘Bhog’, meaning feast, emphasising the role of food in the celebrations. Elaborate feasts are prepared using freshly harvested produce.

On this day, villagers come together to construct temporary huts called meji or bhelaghar with bamboo and hay. These structures serve as community spaces for feasting during the Magh Bihu festivities.

