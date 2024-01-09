Makar Sankranti is a vibrant and widely celebrated festival in India that is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion. The Hindu festival also referred to as Uttarayana, Makar, or simply Sankranti, marks the transition of the sun from the zodiac of Sagittarius (dhanu) to Capricorn (makara). As the sun makes this transition, which vaguely coincides with moving from south to north, the festival is dedicated to the solar deity, Surya, and is observed to mark a new beginning. This year, Makar Sankranti 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, January 15. On this auspicious day, many festivities are organised all over India. Scroll down to learn more about the Makar Sankranti 2024 date and the significance of the popular Hindu festival. January 2024 Holiday Calendar: Check Dates of Major Indian Festivals and International Events in the First Month of the Year.

Makar Sankranti 2024 Date and Timings

Makara Sankranti will be celebrated on Monday, January 15, 2024.

Makara Sankranti Punya Kala will last from 07:15 AM to 06:21 PM for 11 hours and 06 minutes

Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala will last from 07:15 AM to 09:06 AM for 1 hour and 51 minutes. Makara Sankranti Moment is at 02:54 AM.

Makar Sankranti Significance

Makar Sankranti festival holds great significance in Hinduism. It signifies the end of the winter harvest and the onset of longer, warmer days. The festival is a joyous time when families and friends come together and share good wishes for prosperity and happiness in the upcoming year. People across various regions of India celebrate Makar Sankranti with different names and traditions.

The festivities associated with Makar Sankranti are known by various names including Makara Sankranti in Kerala, Magh Bihu in Assam, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayana in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, Ghughuti in Uttarakhand, Dahi Chura in Bihar, Maghi Saaji in Himachal Pradesh, Maghi Sangrand in Punjab, Maghi Sangrand or Uttarain (Uttarayana) in Jammu, Sakrat in Haryana, Makar Sankranti in Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa and West Bengal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2024 10:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).