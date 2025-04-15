Matangi Jayanti 2025 is a sacred Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Matangi, the ninth Mahavidya and a powerful form of Goddess Saraswati. Celebrated with devotion by her followers, this auspicious day marks the divine birth of the goddess known for bestowing wisdom, creativity, and inner knowledge. Observed on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha, Matangi Jayanti holds great spiritual importance. In this article, explore the exact date, shubh muhurat, significance, and key rituals to observe on this special occasion. When Is Akshaya Tritiya 2025? Date, Shubh Muhurat, Right Time To Buy Gold, and Importance of This Auspicious Day To Bring In Good Luck & Prosperity.

When is Matangi Jayanti 2025? Date & Shubh Muhurat

This day, observed on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the Vaishakha month, falls on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. The Tritiya Tithi begins at 5:31 PM on April 29, 2025, and ends at 2:12 PM on April 30, 2025. The most auspicious time to perform the rituals and prayers for Goddess Matangi is during the Shubh Muhurat when Tritiya Tithi is in effect. This period falls from 5:31 PM on April 29 to 2:12 PM on April 30, offering ample time for devotees to perform the sacred rituals.

Why is Matangi Jayanti Important?

Goddess Matangi is often associated with knowledge, wisdom, and fine arts. She is known for her similarities to Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of learning and arts, which is why she is sometimes referred to as Tantric Saraswati. Worshipping Goddess Matangi is believed to help devotees attain mastery in areas such as music, speech, and the fine arts. Additionally, by invoking her grace, one can develop a deep understanding of complex and mysterious subjects, gain wisdom, and refine one's intellectual abilities.

Matangi Jayanti: Rituals and Worship

On Matangi Jayanti, devotees engage in specific Sadhana (spiritual practices) to invoke the blessings of the goddess. These rituals may include:

Reciting mantras dedicated to Goddess Matangi.

Offering flowers and incense during the puja.

Meditating to enhance speech and learning abilities.

Performing a yajna or fire ritual to seek the goddess’s blessings for wisdom and prosperity.

Matangi’s eight Shakti—Rati, Preeti, Manobhava, Kriya, Kshudha, Ananga Kusum, Ananga Madan, and Madan Lasa—are also honoured on this day. Each symbolises various aspects of personal and spiritual growth.

By worshipping Goddess Matangi, devotees can experience brilliance in their speech, attain perfection in music, and gain proficiency in other disciplines. Additionally, it is believed that Matangi’s grace transforms even the most ordinary individual into a person of wisdom and grace. Therefore, this day is particularly important for those seeking knowledge, artistic skill, or excellence in communication.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

