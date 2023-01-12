January stores a string of holy events that denote the winter solstice's end. While most of India celebrates the occasion as Makar Sankranti, the Southern regions mark the same as Pongal. The popular harvest festival of Tamilians is celebrated for four continuous days. After Bhogi Pongal and Surya Pongal, the third day of the pious observance is celebrated as Mattu Pongal. The term "Mattu" is called bull in English, and "Pongal" represents "abundance". Therefore, Mattu Pongal 2023, which falls on Tuesday, 17 January, is wholly dedicated to cattle worship. The festival commemorates the start of the harvest of paddy fields. Let's know more about the speciality of the Mattu Pongal 2023 celebration. Pongal 2023 Full Calendar With Dates of Bhogi, Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kanum Pongal: Know Significance and How To Celebrate the Hindu Festival in Tamil Nadu.

Jallikattu Festival Rituals

The Jallikattu custom in India is celebrated as one of the most ancient sports of Tamil Nadu, whose idea in the present-day scenario is different from what it used to be. Earlier, the bull-embracing game was limited to the taming bulls, which were ritually worshipped and fed on the day of Mattu Pongal. The thorn of these farming animals was then tied with bundles of money in the form of coins or notes. As a part of Jallikattu, young boys used to chase these bulls to get money from their horns. If they failed, the bulls ran away and were seen only the following day. But today, Jallikattu has turned into its violent version, which is more of a bull-wrestling sport that takes place now in villages throughout Tamil Nadu. Mattu Pongal Images & Cow Pongal Kolam and Rangoli Designs for Free Download Online: Send WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Wishes, Facebook Pics To Loved Ones.

Mattu Pongal Significance

Hindus celebrate Mattu Pongal by giving a bath to their cattle. The horns of these farming animals are painted with lively colours and embellished with shining metal caps and glittering ornaments. Their necks are decorated with flower garlands, multi-coloured beads and dinging bells. People also sprinkle saffron water with mango leaves on their cows, bulls and oxen, offer prayers, and perform aarti. Devotees also pay reverence to Lord Krishna and God Indra for the development and prosperity of their cattle population. Mouth-watering delicacies like 'Sakkar Pongal', prepared from cooked rice, dry fruits, moong dal and jaggery, are offered to the cattle and later distributed as prasad.

