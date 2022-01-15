Happy Mattu Pongal 2022, everyone. Mattu Pongal, sometimes also called Cow Pongal is the third day of the multi-day Pongal festival and this year it falls on January 15, Saturday. It is said that mythologically when the Sun enters Capricorn aka (makar rashi), the festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over North India and the Pongal festival is celebrated in South India. According to the solar calendar, this festival falls on the first date of the Tamil month, which according to the Gregorian calendar falls in January. This year the festival will be celebrated on January 14, 2021 (Thursday). Here's a collection of Mattu Pongal 2022 wishes, Mattu Pongal images, Cow Pongal kolma designs, Mattu Pongal rangoli designs, Cow Pongal rangoli images, Happy Mattu Pongal wallpapers and so on. Mattu Pongal 2022 Wishes: Share Quotes, WhatsApp SMS, HD Images For WhatApp And Facebook To Celebrate The Jallikattu Festival.

Pongal is an important Hindu festival celebrated in the states of South India. Especially in Tamil Nadu the festival of Pongal is celebrated with great pomp as the festival marks the beginning of the new year. The history of the Pongal festival is about a thousand years old. Apart from Tamil Nadu, Tamil-speaking people living in many countries of the world including Sri Lanka, Canada and America also celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm. The four-day festival begins with the Bhogi Pongal, after that, Surya Pongal is celebrated on January 15, Mattu Pongal on the third day on January 16, Kannum Pongal on the fourth day on January 17.

This festival is completely dedicated to nature. Pongal is directly related to farming and Lord Surya Narayan, so on this day, the Sun God is worshiped with special rituals. Pongal is a festival related to agriculture and farming. People in South India celebrate the Pongal festival with great joy and gaiety after harvesting the paddy crop and they pray to the god for a good harvest. However, this year as well the festival of Pongal may be affected by the third wave of COVID-19. People have been asked to celebrate Pongal by staying at home. However, on this occasion, if you also want to wish your friends and relatives, then you can send them the messages and greetings given below:

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Bounteous Occasion, May Happiness Comes to You in All Abundance. Happy Mattu Pongal

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You a Very Happy Pongal, Pot Rice to Sun God, Sugarcane to Cow and Ox, Sweet Rice to You and Me, Good Milk to Friends and Family. Happy Mattu Pongal

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray That This Festival May Be the Start of Your Brighter Days Filled With Happiness, Good Luck, and Prosperity. Happy Mattu Pongal

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope You Rejoice in the Charm of Your Tradition! Wish You & Your Family a Very Happy Bhogi Pongal, Pongal, Mattu Pongal!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sweetness of Overflowing Milk and Sugarcane Fill Your Home With Harmony and Happiness, Wishing You the Best and Prosperous Pongal!

On this day people worship rain, sun, Indra and agricultural cattle to bring prosperity. People celebrate the festival of Pongal to express their gratitude to the food and water that is received from the land through the Sun God.

