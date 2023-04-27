Hindus in India widely celebrate the auspicious day of Mohini Ekadashi. According to the Hindu calendar, Mohini Ekadashi is the commemoration of the Ekadashi Tithi in the bright phase of Vaishakh month. This year, Mohini Ekadashi will be celebrated on Monday, May 1, 2023. On this special day, devotees observe a stringent Ekadashi fast, worship Lord Vishnu with great devotion and seek his blessings. The Mohini Ekadashi Tithi Begins at 08:28 PM on April 30, 2023, and will go on till 10:09 PM on May 1, 2023. Parana means breaking the fast, and hence, the Parana time will be on May 2 from 6.10 am to 8.44 am. As we prepare to celebrate Mohini Ekadashi 2023, here's everything you need to know about Mohini Ekadashi 2023 date, Mohini Ekadashi Timings, and more. May 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events.

Mohini Ekadashi 2023 Date

Mohini Ekadashi will be celebrated on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Mohini Ekadashi Shubh Muhurat

This year, Mohini Ekadashi Tithi Begins at 08:28 PM on April 30, 2023, and will end at 10:09 PM on May 1, 2023. Parana time means breaking the fast, and hence, the Parana time will be on May 2 from 6.10 am to 8.44 am. Ekadashi 2023 List: Know All Dates, Parana Timing, Significance and Ekadashi Vrat Rituals for All Fasting Days in The Year.

Mohini Ekadashi Significance

As per religious beliefs, devotees who observe Ekadashi fast are blessed with happiness and prosperity by Lord Vishnu. The observance of the Ekadashi fast is considered to be highly auspicious for devotees of Lord Vishnu. Observing Ekadashi fast can help people atone for their sins and attain moksha. The Ekadashi fast is observed in different ways. Some observe a Nirjala Ekadashi fast and abstain from eating or drinking water from sunrise on Ekadashi to Prana time on the following day. People observe Ekadashi Vrat to appease the almighty and ask for penance. Ekadashi Parana (breaking the fast) is done after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast. It is necessary to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise.

