World Alzheimer’s Day is observed on September 21 to be a part of World Alzheimer's Month. This year, the observance focuses on dementia and urges everyone to join in the conversation. It is to raise awareness about dementia and how it impacts the daily lives of people affected by the condition. The observance is also to challenge the stigma that surrounds it. After receiving a dementia diagnosis, a person can feel very alone. It is also to extend support to those who feel isolated as their loved one received a diagnosis. However, there are quite a lot of queries about the condition and the observance. From 'Why is Alzheimer's Day celebrated?' to 'Why is purple the color for Alzheimer's?; here are some of the FAQs. As World Alzheimer’s Day 2020 approaches, we bring to you answers for some of the mostly asked questions. World Alzheimer's Day 2020: Know About the Observance That Raises Awareness About Dementia.

Why Is Purple the Color for Alzheimer’s?

Purple is our signature colour, a combination of the calm stability of blue and the passionate energy of red. Purple makes a statement about the Association of volunteers and our supporters.

Why Is Alzheimer’s Day Celebrated?

World Alzheimer's Day is observed on September 21 every year to raise the awareness about Alzheimer's and Dementia.

What Countries Have the Highest Rate of Alzheimer’s?

The top ten countries who most affected by Alzheimer's include Finland, United States, Canada, Iceland, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Netherlands, and Belgium, in the correct order of highest rate. Older People with Early, Asymptomatic Alzheimer's at Risk of Falls, Say Researchers.

What Month Is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month?

The Alzheimer's Association raises awareness on Alzheimer’s in June.

What Does Alzheimer’s Do to a Person?

Alzheimer's disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder that destroys memory and thinking skills. It also affects their talking ability.

September 2020 will mark the ninth World Alzheimer's Month. The campaign was launched in 2012. It is believed that 2 out of every 3 people globally have little or no understanding of dementia in their countries. The impact of World Alzheimer's Month is growing, but the stigmatisation and misinformation around dementia is a global problem.

