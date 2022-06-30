Asteroids - are the most common enemy of most sci-fi movies and the subject we haze over in school and college. But the impact they can have in unfortunate events of an asteroid clash needs to be better discussed. This is the reason that Asteroid Day is celebrated across the world every year. Also known as International Asteroid Day, Asteroid Day 2022 is commemorated on June 30. As we prepare to celebrate Asteroid Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance, the history, and how to celebrate Asteroid Day 2022. Asteroid Day 2022 Funny Memes: Comic Images, Quotes and Messages To Celebrate the Annual Global Event.

When is Asteroid Day 2022?

Asteroid Day 2022 will be celebrated on June 30. This annual observance is held on the anniversary of the Tunguska event in 1908 when an asteroid levelled about 2,150 square kilometres (830 sq mi) of forest in Siberia. The United Nations proclaimed this day to be celebrated as Asteroid Day.

History of International Asteroid Day

The observance of Asteroid Day was co-founded by Stephen Hawking's filmmaker Grigorij Richters, B612 Foundation President Danica Remy, Apollo 9 astronaut Rusty Schweickart and Brian May, Queen guitarist and astrophysicist. Over 200 people co-signed the Asteroid Day declaration, and this observance was finally launched in 2014. Asteroid Day 2022: Five Times When Asteroids ALMOST Hit the Earth Bringing ‘Doomsday’.

To celebrate Asteroid Day, several people organize various events and functions. According to multiple sources, there have been more than 2000 global events on Asteroid Day in the past few years. The celebration often offers the perfect opportunity to educate people on what asteroids are, how much they can impact the earth and if there is anything we can do to protect ourselves. Being prepared for a possible asteroid crash is a must for training on this day. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Asteroid Day 2022!

