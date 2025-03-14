Every year, World Consumer Rights Day is observed on March 15 to raise awareness about consumer rights and promote fair business practices worldwide. This annual event was inspired by US President John F. Kennedy’s speech on consumer rights to Congress on March 15, 1962, in which he outlined four fundamental consumer rights. World Consumer Rights Day falls on Saturday, March 15. This day is globally recognised with support from the United Nations and other international actors. World Consumer Rights Day Images & HD Wallpapers: Wish Happy Consumer Rights Day With Quotes, Greetings and Messages To Promote Consumer Satisfaction.

For over 40 years, Consumers International has run the campaign, uniting the consumer movement and partners to celebrate together. Consumers International Members help to select the campaign topic each year to help mobilise global action on pressing issues impacting consumers. In this article, let’s know more about World Consumer Rights Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

World Consumer Rights Day 2025 Date

World Consumer Rights Day 2025 falls on Saturday, March 15.

World Consumer Rights Day 2025 Theme

World Consumer Rights Day 2025 Theme is ‘A just transition to sustainable lifestyles’.

World Consumer Rights Day Significance

World Consumer Rights Day is an annual event that aims to raise global awareness about consumer rights and needs. Celebrating this global event is a chance to demand that the rights of all consumers are respected and protected, and to protest against market abuses and social injustices which undermine those rights.

On this day, organisations and communities unite to demand greater protection and empowerment for consumers in support of the dramatic turnaround we need to achieve global goals.

