World Drowning Prevention Day is an annual event that is observed across the world on July 25. This global event, declared by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) aims to raise awareness about the ways to prevent from drowning and save lives. The day highlights the importance of water safety and encourages coordinated efforts to prevent drowning incidents worldwide. According to WHO data, drowning has claimed over 3 million lives in the past decade - mostly children and youth, demanding urgent action now. World Day for International Justice 2025 Date and Significance: Here’s What You Should Know About the Day That Promotes Criminal Justice.

On this day, people and communities share powerful stories about changemakers from around the world who are helping to save lives and prevent lifelong disabilities caused by drowning. In this article, let’s know more about World Drowning Prevention Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual global event.

World Drowning Prevention Day 2025 Date

World Drowning Prevention Day 2025 falls on Friday, July 25.

World Drowning Prevention Day History

World Drowning Prevention Day was established through the April 2021 UN General Assembly Resolution A/RES/75/273 ‘Global drowning prevention’ to be held annually on July 25. This event serves as an opportunity to highlight the tragic and profound impact of drowning on families and communities and offer life-saving solutions to prevent it. As per WHO, an estimated 236,000 people drown every year, and drowning is among the ten leading causes of death for children aged 5-14 years.

World Drowning Prevention Day Significance

World Drowning Prevention Day aims to educate people about the preventable impact of drowning. The day highlights the importance of water safety and encourages coordinated efforts to prevent drowning incidents worldwide. Most drowning incidents are preventable with simple measures like fencing pools, teaching swimming, and increasing awareness. From teaching communities about water safety to developing national drowning prevention plans, their combined efforts have helped to keep people safe around water.

