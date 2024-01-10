Every year, World Hindi Day is observed on January 10 to celebrate the cultural heritage of the Hindi language. The day, also known as Vishwa Hindi Diwas in Hindi, emphasizes its importance as one of the most widely spoken languages globally. This day holds significance as it marks the anniversary of the first World Hindi Conference, which was held in 1975 in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. The conference was aimed to enhance the use of Hindi across the world and encourage its growth and popularity. Hindi is not only the most widely spoken language in India but also one of the most spoken languages in the world. The international event aims to promote the Hindi language globally and highlight its cultural and linguistic importance. Scroll down to learn more about the World Hindi Day 2024 Date, the history and the significance of the day and more. World Hindi Day 2024 Images & HD Wallpapers: Wish Happy Vishwa Hindi Diwas With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Greetings.

World Hindi Day 2024 Date

World Hindi Day 2024 will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 10.

World Hindi Day 2024 History

On January 10, 1975, then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi inaugurated the first World Hindi Conference in Nagpur. Since 1975, World Hindi Conferences have been organized in various countries such as India, Mauritius, the United Kingdom, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of America. In this article, learn about the World Hindi Day 2024 date, the history and significance of the day and more. World Hindi Day should not be confused with Hindi Diwas, as the latter is celebrated on September 14. The celebration of Hindi Diwas marks the day that Hindi was elected as one of the country's official languages.

World Hindi Day 2024 Significance

World Hindi Day holds great significance as it serves as a platform to spread awareness about the Hindi language and its rich heritage among people of different cultures and regions worldwide. On this day, various events, seminars, cultural programs, and competitions are organized to promote the language, its literature, and its significance in different spheres of life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2024 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).