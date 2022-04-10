World Homeopathy Day is celebrated every year on April 10 to raise awareness about Homeopathy and its contribution to the world of medicine. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the German physician Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, who is considered the founder of the alternative medicine called homeopathy. Hahnemann's 267th birth anniversary is being celebrated this year aka 2022. It is said that patients are being treated via homeopathy in about 100 countries of the world. While homeopathy does not do any harm, the cost of its medicines is also not very high. Many international events are organised every year on World Homeopathy Day. Can Homeopathy be a Safer Way to Treat Depression?

Date & History of World Homeopathy Day

World Homeopathy Day is celebrated every year on April 10. German-born Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, considered the father of homeopathy, was born on this day. World Homeopathy Day is celebrated not only to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Hahnemann but also to understand the challenges and future strategies of taking homeopathy forward.

Objective of World Homeopathy Day

The main objective of celebrating World Homeopathy Day is not only to create awareness about this system of medicine but also to make it easily accessible to more and more people. The world homeopathy community tries to bring together to establish, strengthen and modernize the system of medicine so that more and more people can benefit from it.

What is Homeopathy?

According to the Central Council for Research in Homeopathy, this alternative form of medicine was discovered by a German physician, Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, in the late eighteenth century. It is a therapeutic system based on the principle of “Samah Samam Shamayati” or “Samamarta” medicine. It is a method of treating the patient with drugs, in which the same symptoms are produced in a healthy person by imitating the natural disease so that they can be treated. In this method, patients are treated not only through a holistic approach, but also by understanding the individualistic characteristics of the patient. Homeopathic medicines are prepared from animal, plant, mineral residues and other natural substances through a standard method called energization or embolization, which involves continuous dilution and stirring to maximize the drug's intrinsic therapeutic potency. is done.

A subjective and holistic approach is adopted in this therapy toward sick persons. The doctor, understanding all the abnormalities on the physical and mental level of the patient and creating a conceptual image of the patient through the symptoms, brings about a symbolic totality and selects the most appropriate medicine for the patient. Homeopathy is a safe therapeutic method, which can effectively help treat many types of diseases. It is said to be safe for pregnant women, lactating women, children and the elderly.

