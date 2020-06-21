Every year, World Humanist Day is celebrated on June solstice around the globe. World Humanist Day 2020 will be observed on Sunday, June 21. The main motive of celebrating this day is to spread awareness about the act of humanism to bring positivity in the world, according to Humanists International. On this day, humanists gather at various locations and promote positive values of Humanism. However, celebrations this time would be different due to COVID-19 crisis.

World Humanist Day has been celebrated since the 1980s. It is the holiday recognised by the International Humanist and Ethical Union (IHEU). It originally began in America and since then has grown to become a worldwide event. With June 21, Sunday, being summer solstice in Northern hemisphere, people go outdoor with family and friends.

The manner in which World Humanist Day 2020 is celebrated varies region by region. While the day can be observed by a simple gathering, such as dinner or picnic, or individually. For Example, the Dutch Humanist Association (DHA) observed this day in 2012 by broadcasting short films about the World Humanist Day on Dutch TV. The Humanist Association of Ireland (HAI) held a poetry reading program at the park to celebrate the day.

