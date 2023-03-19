Oral diseases are a major health concern for many countries which negatively impact people across the world. For this reason, World Oral Health Day is observed on March 20 every year to raise global awareness of the issues around oral health and the importance of oral hygiene. On this day, countries of the world unite to help reduce the burden of oral diseases, which affect individuals, health systems, and economies everywhere. The main objective of the day is to empower people with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to secure good oral health. From Flossing to Consuming More Water, 5 Ways To Maintain Oral Health.

World Oral Health Day 2023 Date

World Oral Health Day is observed on March 20 every year

World Oral Health Day 2023 Theme

The theme for World Oral Health Day 2023 is ‘Be Proud of Your Mouth’. In 2021, the FDI World Dental Federation launched a three-year campaign from 2021 to 2023.

World Oral Health Day History

The history of World Oral Health Day dates to 2013. It is an initiative of the FDI World Dental Federation; an organization that brings together the world of dentistry with the aim of achieving optimal oral health for everyone. World Oral Health Day was launched on March 20, 2013, by FDI World Dental Federation. The day also marks the launch of a year-long campaign to raise awareness of oral health and the prevention of oral diseases. Since 2013, these campaigns have featured a specific theme.

The FDI in collaboration with its daughter organization, the International Association of Dental Students (IADS), has been organizing an annual worldwide competition since 2014 for best awareness and prophylactic activities held by dental student organizations in celebration of World Oral Health Day.

World Oral Health Day Significance

World Oral Health Day plays a significant role as it helps governments, health associations, and people to come together and work collectively to achieve healthier mouths and happier lives. World Oral Health Day is a perfect opportunity to educate people to value and take care of their oral health and to make the right decisions to protect it. The day emphasizes how a healthy mouth is important for our happiness and well-being and focuses on the importance of maintaining oral health at every stage of life.

