Every year on July 12, World Paper Bag Day is observed to raise awareness of plastic pollution and promote the adoption of eco-friendly substitutes. Paper bags are easily recycled, so utilising them will help minimise the amount of plastic waste that pollutes the environment because it takes so long to degrade. International Plastic Bag Free Day 2023 Date, Theme and Significance.

People are embracing sustainable living choices, and using paper bags is one among them. This is because of the effects of globalisation, climate change, and the shortage of raw materials. It lessens the usage of plastic bags, which are both non-biodegradable and polluting.

World Paper Bag Day 2023 Date

World Paper Bag Day, or Paper Bag Day, is observed every year on July 12 to replace the use of plastic bags with paper bags. Why most plastic can’t be recycled.

History of Paper Bags

In 1844, commercial paper bags were first produced in England. However, a teacher named Francis Wolle created the first mass-production paper bag machine in 1852. He and his brother founded the Union Paper Bag Company after patenting their device. In 1853, a different paper manufacturer from Birmingham and Kings Norton in England was granted a patent for a device to produce square-bottomed paper bags.

William Goodale's paper bag machine received a second patent for making paper bags in 1859. A machine created by Margaret E. Knight can make paper bags with flat bottoms, which have a larger carrying capacity than the earlier envelope-style bags. Plastic Industry Should Focus on Manufacturing Quality, Sustainable Products and Increasing Exports: Goyal.

World Paper Bag Day Significance

The purpose of Paper Bag Day is to raise awareness about the negative environmental effects of plastic bags and to discourage their use. This is due to the fact that it takes a very long time to degrade. Paper bags, on the other hand, are biodegradable and a vital component in protecting our environment.

Low-density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) are a few examples of non-renewable, non-recyclable and non-biodegradable plastic bags.

These materials are harmful to the environment since it takes thousands of years for them to degrade. Thus, World Paper Bag Day encourages the usage of paper bags that are recyclable, renewable, and environmentally benign.

