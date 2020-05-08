World Red Cross Day & Red Crescent Day 2020: Giving Peace a Chance

World Red Cross Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay.com)

The Red Cross Day is marked with celebrations across the globe to commemorate the efforts of the organization in protecting the human life and to help the people who happen to be in vulnerable areas.

The first Red Cross & Red Crescent Day was held in 1948 since then it has been celebrated each year on May 8. World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2020 Date & Significance: Know History and Celebrations of The Day Honouring The Humanitarian Movement.

Role of the Red Cross and Red Crescent: One of the main focus areas of the Red Cross in the blood collection by encouraging people to support the organization with donating blood. In India Red Cross office was established in 1920 since then it has played a significant role in the times of disaster and becoming the most trusted organization for providing blood for patients requiring transfusion. The Red Cross has 166 blood banks across the country. Additionally, it conducts blood donation camps in many cities through the Indian Red Cross Blood Bank.

The Red Cross also plays a significant role in providing the first aid, emergency response, health and social care, preparing for disasters and refugee services. In the times of the armed conflicts, the Red Cross helps to protect human lives. Coronavirus Outbreak: Red Cross Urges African Nations to Opt for Immediate, Strict Containment Measures; Cites Devastation on Laxity.

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement have approximately 97 million volunteers, members, and staff worldwide who play a significant role in protecting human life and health.