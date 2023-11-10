World Science Day for Peace and Development - as the name suggests - is an annual observance that focuses on the key role of science in not just global development but also maintaining peace overall. World Science Day for Peace and Development 2023 will be celebrated on November 10. The United Nations has initiated this annual commemoration and hopes to raise poignant and important conversations on the role of science in peace and development. Every year, the celebration of World Science Day for Peace and Development revolves around a pre-decided theme that helps have targeted and uniform conversations worldwide on crucial issues.

As we prepare to celebrate World Science Day for Peace and Development 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day: World Science Day for Peace and Development 2023 theme, how to celebrate World Science Day for Peace and Development and more. National Science Day 2023 Date and Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Discovery of the Raman Effect by Indian Physicist Sir CV Raman.

When is World Science Day for Peace and Development 2023?

World Science Day for Peace and Development 2023 will be commemorated on November 10. This annual observance was initiated in 2002, and the first World Science Day for Peace and Development was observed on 10 November 2002 under UNESCO auspices.

World Science Day for Peace and Development 2023 Theme

Every year, the celebration of World Science Day for Peace and Development revolves around a dedicated theme that helps add value and direction to communications. World Science Day for Peace and Development 2023 theme is "Building Trust In Science." While science may have answers to various questions, there are many worldwide who continue to ignore science and cannot bring themselves to trust it. This theme aims to counter those people and have open, safe and productive conversations focused on identifying why science should be trusted and the power that it holds.

The celebration of World Science Day for Peace and Development over the years has helped educate millions of people about the power of science and how it can be used to benefit the humanities. As we celebrate World Science Day for Peace and Development 2023, we hope that this learning continues to spread forward. Happy World Science Day for Peace and Development 2023!

