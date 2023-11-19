World Toilet Day 2023 will be celebrated on November 19. This annual commemoration is focused on making safe sanitation accessible to one and all. Worldwide, 4.2 billion people live without "safely managed sanitation", and around 673 million people practice open defecation. The celebration of World Toilet Day aims to combat this issue by making safe sanitation more accessible, educating people on the reasons to say no to open defecation and measures that need to be taken to help this cause. Every year, the commemoration of World Toilet Day is focused on a dedicated theme that helps people to have targeted conversations on this key issue. As we prepare to celebrate World Toilet Day 2023, here’s everything you need to know about this day: World Toilet Day 2023 theme, how to celebrate World Toilet Day and more. Unprecedented Rate of Toilet Construction Under SBM Helped Achieve ODF Urban Areas: Hardeep Puri.

When is World Toilet Day 2023?

Every year, World Toilet Day is celebrated on November 19. This annual celebration is an official United Nations international observance day on 19 November to inspire action to tackle the global sanitation crisis. It is an official United Nations international observance day on 19 November to inspire action to tackle the global sanitation crisis. However, the Singapore-based NGO - World Toilet Organisation - has been celebrating this observance since 2001.

World Toilet Day 2023 Theme

Since the UN established the official holiday, every World Toilet Day has had a dedicated theme. World Toilet Day 2023 Theme is "Accelerating Change for Safe Sanitation." To celebrate this theme, the Indian Government has launched a 5-week Clean Toilets Challenge from 19th November, World Toilet Day, to 25th December, Good Governance Day.

One of the key reasons that World Toilet Day commemoration is crucial is that it helps us inch closer to Sustainable Development Goal 6 - which aims to "Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all". Additionally, access to safe sanitation is a basic human right that can not only help people live a life with dignity but also end several key health issues which arise from unsafe sanitation. We hope that this World Toilet Day, we can focus on having active conversations that help us inch closer to this goal.

