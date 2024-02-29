Yashoda Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Mata Yashoda, the mother of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu calendar, Yashoda Jayanti is observed annually on Krishna Paksha Shashthi in the month of Phalguna as per North Indian lunar calendar. This year, Yashoda Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, March 1, 2024. On this day, devotees perform special prayers, sing devotional songs, and recitations of scriptures related to the life and exploits of Lord Krishna. In this article, let’s know more about Yashoda Jayanti 2024 date, shubh muhurat, timings and all about the auspicious day. March 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: From Maha Shivratri and International Women's Day to Holi and Easter; Complete List of Important Dates in This Month.

Yashoda Jayanti 2024 Date

Yashoda Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, March 1.

Yashoda Jayanti 2024 Shubh Muhurat

The Shashthi Tithi will begin at 06:21 AM on March 1 and end at 07:53 AM on March 2, 2024.

Yashoda Jayanti Puja Vidhi

On the day of Yashoda Jayanti, devotees should wake up at Brahma Muhurat in the morning and take a bath. Devotees worship Mata Yashoda and Lord Krishna on this day with great devotion. Devotees should offer a red dupatta to Mata Yashoda along with Panjiri and other sweets. The young avatar of Lord Krishna, along with his mother, Yashoda, is celebrated on this day. Light a ghee diya and incense sticks and offer flowers, sweets, and fruits to the deities. Devotees seek their blessings for happiness, prosperity, and the well-being of their families.

Yashoda Jayanti Celebrations

Yashoda Jayanti is a joyful occasion marked by devotion, love, and celebration among Krishna devotees. On the day of Yashoda Jayanti, devotees visit temples dedicated to Lord Krishna and Yashoda and offer flowers, incense, sweets, and fruits made to the deities. Some devotees observe fasting on Yashoda Jayanti as a mark of devotion, while others prepare delicious vegetarian meals and sweets to offer to the deities. In some regions of India, processions featuring idols of Lord Krishna and Yashoda are taken out through the streets, accompanied by music, dance, and cultural performances depicting scenes from their lives.

Yashoda Jayanti Significance

Yashoda Jayanti celebrations are typically marked with various rituals, prayers, and cultural activities. People decorate temples and homes, organise processions, and enact scenes from the life of Mata Yashoda and Lord Krishna. Yashoda Jayanti is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm in Gokul, the village of Lord Krishna, where Yashoda Mata stayed with him and Nanda. On the auspicious occasion of Yashoda Jayanti 2024, we hope you are blessed with good luck and fortune!

