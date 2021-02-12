Chinese New Year 2021 Wishes and Greetings: The Chinese New Year's occasion is around the corner, and people are already in festive spirits. Well, for people who do not know, China celebrates its (traditional) New Year on February 12, every year. The festive event is also popularly known as the Spring Festival. People in China and East Asian countries celebrate the occasion of Chinese New Year amidst grand celebrations. They send across the latest Chinese New Year wishes to their loved ones expressing their festive regards. If you are also looking for the top collection of Chinese New Year 2021 wishes and ‘Gong Hei Fat Choy’ greetings, then you have reached the right place. We bring the most popular 2021 CNY messages in Chinese, which you will love to share with your friends, family, or colleagues on this auspicious occasion.

The occasion of Chinese New Year marks the end of winter and the beginning of the spring season. The celebrations usually begin from the New Year's Eve and continue till the culmination of Lantern Festival. People can share these newest Chinese New Year 2021 wishes and greetings via popular apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Snapchat, Hike, Signal, WeChat, Weibo, etc.

The festive event of Chinese New Year is one of the most happening festivals in China. Its observance is influenced by the Korean New Year, Tet of Vietnam, and Losar of Tibet. People who love old-school ways of communicating can share these Chinese New Year 2021 wishes through text messages, picture messages, and SMSes.

The celebrations of Chinese New Year are not limited to China only. There are widespread festivities undertaken in Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Cambodia, Mauritius, Thailand, and few European and North American countries. You can download these 2021 Chinese New Year HD images and convert them into videos using a relevant app. With this, you can share Chinese New Year 2021 videos on Instagram Reels, Chingari, Roposo, Moj, etc.

If you are looking for the top and popular collection of Chinese New Year 2021 wishes and greetings, then you can stop your search further. Here's a look at the top-trending and famous Chinese New Year 2021 wishes you would love to share on this auspicious day.

Year of the Ox 2021 Wishes in Chinese (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: 恭贺新年。

Gōnghè Xīnnián.

A Happy New Year to You.

Year of the Ox 2021 Messages in Chinese (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: 生意兴隆

Shēngyì Xīnglóng

Business Flourishes

Year of the Ox 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: 恭喜发财

Gōng Xǐ Fā Cái

Congratulations and Prosperity

Happy Chinese New Year (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: 新年快乐

Xīn Nián Kuài Lè

Happy New Year

Happy Chinese New Year Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: 心想事成

Xīn Xiǎng Shì Chéng

May All Your Wishes Come True

The Chinese New Year is celebrated spectacularly in mainland China. There are widespread celebrations that include dragon dances, family gatherings, community meets, lion dances, amongst other festivities. People present their loved ones with red envelopes, which are decorated with chunlian couplets.

We at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Chinese New Year 2021. Do share this amazing collection of 2021 Chinese New Year wishes with your loved ones living abroad and make their day special.

