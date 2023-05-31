Yogini Ekadashi is among the most important Ekadashis celebrated by the Hindu community. The auspicious day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Every year, Shukla Paksha Ekadashi and the Krishna Paksha Ekadashi are the two Ekadashis celebrated. While there are 24 Ekadashis throughout the year, Yogini Ekadashi is an important one and is observed with much devotion. Yogini Ekadashi falls between Nirjala Ekadashi and Devshayani Ekadashi during Krishna Paksha of Ashadha month as per the North Indian calendar and during Krishna Paksha of Jyeshtha month according to the South Indian calendar. This year, Yogini Ekadashi 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 14. As Yogini Ekadashi 2023 approaches, here’s all you need to know about Yogini Ekadashi Vrat date, tithi, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and more. Three Sculptors Engaged in Making Lord Ram's Idol: Ayodhya Temple Trust.

Yogini Ekadashi Vrat 2023 Date

Yogini Ekadashi 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 14.

Yogini Ekadashi Vrat Timings and Shubh Muhurat

The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 09:28 am on June 13, 2023, and end at 08:48 am on June 14, 2023.

Parana time means the time when one can break the fast. The

On June 15, Parana Time is from 06:01 am to 08:32 am. Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Full Calendar: Know Dates, Puja Shubh Muhurat and Moonrise Timings for the Festival To Appease Lord Ganesha.

Yogini Ekadashi Vrat Puja Vidhi

On the day of Yogini Ekadashi, devotees worship Lord Vishnu. It is believed that devotees who fast on this day can get rid of their sins and are blessed with all luxuries in their lives. An individual can transcend to swarga lok after observing a fast on Yogini Ekadashi. Yogini Ekadashi is famous in all three Lokas. It is believed that fasting on Yogini Ekadashi is equivalent to feeding 88 thousand Brahmins. According to the Padma Puran whoever follows the rituals of the Yogini Ekadashi achieves good health and prosperity and leads a happy life.

On the day of Yogini Ekadashi, devotees observe a fast and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu. The puja and fast of Yogini Ekadashi start on the tenth day and it lasts till the twelfth day. Devotees offer flowers, sweets, light incense sticks, and ghee diya for Lord Vishnu. It must be noted that Tulsi leaves must be bought on the previous day so that one does not have to pluck it on Ekadashi. On this day, devotees sing bhajans and offer prayers to the Lord. After completing the puja, Prasad is disturbed among the family members and others who are present. The next day, devotees must offer prayer to Lord Vishu by lighting a ghee diya and distributing prasad to complete the fasts.

