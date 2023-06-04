What to serve on the menu at a birthday party remains a common question. While samosa and wafers are too done, when hosting a party for kids or adults, food is always a key element to consider. Indian cuisine mixed with some continental style and flavorful dishes is loved by people of all ages. If you want to keep it kid-friendly and unique, we've got you covered with some easy-to-make and delicious food options. Food Item Served With Rs 500 Notes at Party Hosted by Ambani Family? Here’s The Truth.

Paneer Tikka

One classic dish that is always a hit with both kids and adults is Paneer Tikka. This mouth-watering snack is made by marinating paneer cubes in a mixture of spices and yoghurt, then grilling or baking until golden brown. Served with chutney or ketchup for dipping, Paneer Tikka is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Watch Paneer Tikka Recipe:

Pani Puri Shots

Another kid-friendly option is Pani Puri, and to make it appealing for adults alike, you can present it as Pani Puri Shots. Pani Puri is a popular Indian street food that kids love, and these mini versions are perfect for a party. Fill shot glasses with the savoury water and place the puris separately so guests can assemble their mini bites. You can also try different fillings like mashed potato or sprouts.

Watch Pani Puri Shots Recipe:

Popcorn Bhel

For a unique twist on a classic snack, try Popcorn Bhel. This flavorful and crunchy dish is made by mixing popcorn with sev, peanuts, puffed rice, and chutneys. You can even add some grated cheese on top for an extra burst of flavour.

Watch Popcorn Bhel Recipe

Indian-Style Veggie Pizza

Finally, for those pizza lovers, try making an Indian-style Veggie Pizza. Top a naan bread with pizza sauce, cheese, and your favourite veggies, then bake until the cheese is melted and bubbly. This is a great way to incorporate veggies into your menu while keeping it fun and flavorful.

Watch Indian-style Veggie Pizza Recipe:

With these Indian-inspired food ideas, you can add a unique and delicious twist to your party while introducing your child and their friends to new flavours and cuisines. Remember to keep the food simple, flavorful, and easy to prepare so that you can spend more time enjoying the party with the little ones.

