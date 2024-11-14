Is November 15, 2024, a dry day in India? Every year, India celebrates Guru Nanak Jayanti, also called Guru Nanak Gurupurab. It marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru. A dry day means restaurants, liquor shops, pubs and bars are prohibited from selling, serving or purchasing alcohol. Dry days are usually observed on days of religious or political importance and on election days or special events. As Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 is a major religious occasion, November 15 will be observed as a dry day in India. This means, as it is a dry day tomorrow, alcohol will not be served, sold, or purchased at any liquor store, pub, bar, or restaurant across the country. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 Date, Purnima Tithi and Significance: When Is Guru Nanak Gurpurab? Know About the Annual Celebration That Marks the Birth Anniversary of the First Sikh Guru.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 Day and Date

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 falls on Friday, November 15.

What Is a Dry Day?

A dry day means liquor stores, pubs, restaurants and bars cannot sell, purchase or serve alcohol. Dry days are observed on public holidays, national holidays, bank holidays, days of religious or political importance and during elections. Dry days are not always the same everywhere. Some dry days, like national holidays, are observed by the entire country. However, some dry days are observed only in a state or city, depending on the event or festival taking place in the area.

November 15 Is Dry Day in India

November 15 is a very important day as it marks the birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak. It is celebrated by Sikh communities all across the globe with a lot of joy and enthusiasm. To mark the occasion and in honour of Guru Nanak, the government has declared November 15 as a dry day in India. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 Wishes: Send WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Greetings, Quotes and Wallpapers To Celebrate Guru Nanak Gurpurab.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is considered very sacred. On this day, devotees sing devotional hymns, read verses from the Guru Granth Sahib, and reflect on his teachings of humility, service, compassion, and unity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2024 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).