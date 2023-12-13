In the vibrant tapestry of Indian cuisine, a quest for recipes unfolds as a culinary journey that transcends geographical and cultural boundaries. From the aromatic spices of North India to the coconut-infused delicacies of the South, each region boasts a rich culinary heritage waiting to be explored. Indian recipes are a harmonious blend of flavours, textures, and aromas that cater to a myriad of tastes and preferences. Whether one craves the fiery indulgence of a North Indian curry, the tangy zest of a South Indian tamarind-based dish, or the delicate intricacies of a Bengali sweet, the diverse landscape of Indian recipes reflects the country's eclectic culture and deep-rooted traditions. As you enter 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of India's top 10 most searched recipes. From Paneer Pasanda to Sex on The Beach, Check the Top-10 Most-Searched Recipes of 2022 in India.

1. Mango Pickle Recipe

A quintessential Indian condiment, mango pickle combines raw mangoes with spices and oil, creating a tangy and flavourful accompaniment that adds a burst of taste to meals.

2. Sex On The Beach Recipe

A tropical cocktail, Sex On the Beach blends vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry, and orange juice, creating a fruity and visually appealing drink reminiscent of a seaside escape.

3. Panchamrit Recipe

Panchamrit, a sacred concoction in Hindu rituals, comprises five ingredients—milk, honey, yoghurt, ghee, and sugar—symbolising purity and is often used as an offering during religious ceremonies.

4. Hakusai Recipe

A traditional Japanese dish, Hakusai involves stir-frying Napa cabbage with soy sauce, sake, and other seasonings, resulting in a savoury and nutritious side dish.

5. Dhaniya Panjiri Recipe

Dhaniya Panjiri, a North Indian sweet treat, combines roasted coriander seeds, sugar, and ghee, creating a wholesome and aromatic dessert often prepared during festivals.

6. Karanji Recipe

A popular Maharashtrian sweet, Karanji features a crispy, deep-fried pastry filled with a mixture of grated coconut, jaggery, and nuts, offering a delightful blend of textures and flavours.

7. Thiruvathirai Kali Recipe

A traditional South Indian dish, Thiruvathirai Kali is a sweet rice-based pudding prepared with jaggery, black-eyed peas, and ghee, often enjoyed during the auspicious Thiruvathirai festival.

8. Ugadi Pachadi Recipe

A festive dish prepared during the Ugadi festival in South India, Ugadi Pachadi combines six different flavours—sweet, sour, salty, bitter, tangy, and spicy—symbolizing the various aspects of life.

9. Kolukattai Recipe

A South Indian steamed dumpling, Kolukattai is made from rice flour and filled with a mixture of coconut, jaggery, and cardamom, offering a delectable and wholesome treat.

10. Rava Ladoo Recipe

A popular Indian sweet, Rava Ladoo is made from semolina, sugar, ghee and flavoured with cardamom, creating bite-sized, aromatic spheres often prepared during festivals and celebrations.

Most Searched Recipes of 2023 in India

In the diverse tapestry of Indian culinary exploration, these top 10 most searched recipes paint a vivid picture of the country's gastronomic richness. From the piquant allure of Mango Pickle to the exotic charm of Sex On The Beach cocktail, the sacred simplicity of Panchamrit to the nostalgic sweetness of Dhaniya Panjiri, and the festive delights of Karanji, Thiruvathirai Kali, Ugadi Pachadi, Kolukattai, and Rava Ladoo—each dish encapsulates a unique story, a cultural tradition, and a sensory journey.

