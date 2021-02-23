National Banana Bread Day is annually celebrated on February 23 in the United States of America. This day is observed to celebrate delicious fluffy banana bread. This bakery product is a type of bread made from mashed bananas. Banana bread is usually moist, sweet, cake-like quick bread. Few banana bread recipes are made in the traditional style of making bread. These banana breads are made with variations like banana raisin bread, banana nut bread, chocolate chip banana bread to name a few. On the occasion of National Banana Bread Day 2021 (US), we bring you five yummiest recipe of this sweet delicacy which consist of dark chocolate banana bread, coffee-infused banana bread to name a few. From Banana Bread & Dalgona Coffee to DIY Panipuri & Homemade Pizza, Easy Recipes That Brought out the Chef in Us During The Stay-at-Home Year.

National Banana Bread Day can be observed by baking any one of your favourite banana bread and enjoy it with your friends and family. Let's speak of National Banana Bread Day 2021 history, one early recipe came from The Vienna Model Bakery. It advertised banana bread as something new in the April 21, 1893, edition of St Louis Post-Dispatch. Pillsbury’s included banana bread recipes in its 1933 Balanced Recipes cookbook. The release of Chiquita Banana’s Recipe Book in 1950 further secured the banana bread’s acceptance. As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 g of banana bread consist of 326 calories.

Five Different Banana Bread Recipes

1. Dark Chocolate Banana Bread

2. Almond Banana Bread

3. Moist Pineapple Banana Bread

4. Blueberry Banana Bread

5. Coffee Infused Banana Bread

On the occasion of National Banana Bread Day 2021, you can try different variations of this sweet bakery product. You can bake a delicious loaf at home with delicious add-ins like chocolate chips, berries, or nuts. People who are allergic to fresh bananas can also have banana bread as the enzymes will be killed during cooking.

