2020 did bring out the chef in us that we had no idea existed. Although we tried out the easiest recipes with minimum ingredients, BUT STILL! It started with the famous Dalgona coffee and went on to only become more creative. Even Google year-in search revealed that "How to make Dalgona coffee?" was one of the most searched recipes this year. 2020 made us realise that we can fight a deadly pandemic, simply by staying at home. The lockdown left us with minimum ingredients and a lot of time at hand. Creativity bloomed. We looked for ways to make food items with minimum ingredients. Some of the popular recipes were Banana bread, Dalgona coffee, pizza, 3-ingredient cakes and closer to home, desi people missed their panipuri so we learned how to make it at home! Let's take a trip down the memory lane. Here are some of the recipes that defined 2020:

Dalgona Coffee

This easy peasy recipe of thick foamy coffee took over social media as soon as the lockdown was announced in most places. Stil wondering how to make it? All you have to do is take a glass instead of a bowl to whisk the three ingredients in equal parts aka coffee, milk and sugar and whisk it like you normally would. Now instead to transferring the foamy mix to another dish, just add milk to the glass and watch the foam come up on its own. Now add the ice and voila you have your drink! Dalgona Coffee is Viral Trend on Social Media, Here's How to Make Whipped Brew That Has Caught Internet's Fancy (Watch Videos).

Check out the DIY recipe:

Banana Bread

Over-ripe bananas at home? Well, you can make amazing banana bread at home. All you will need is sugar, flour, baking soda, ground nutmeg, salt, baking powder, eggs, overripe bananas and unsalted melted butter. You have to mash the bananas and add it into the batter. Add the dry ingredients and eggs and mix it. You will need to preheat the oven and butter the bottom sides and edges of the loaf pan. You know the drill after that! Pour the batter in the prepared pan and in about an hour you have it!

Watch Video:

Pizza/ Pizza Base

Most people searched for how to make pizza recipes while some who couldn't find pizza base at stores, looked for how to make pizza base at home. Well, we have your back here. With simple ingredients like flour, water, yeast, salt, and oil, you can easily make pizza dough at home that you can in turn use to make pizza base! Check out: How to Make Dough for Pizza Base? Ingredients and Step-by-Step Recipe to Treat Yourself With Homemade Pizza.

Panipuri

While India witnessed the lockdown and social distancing also distanced us from our favourite street food, people looked for "how to make panipuri at home" to satisfy their cravings. In fact, Google India saw a 107 per cent increase in searches for 'panipuri' recipe. Watch video:

Kadha

Indians believe in their kadhas. This ayurvedic home remedy (medicinal decoction) is known to prevent common cold and cough along with boosting immunity which we needed more than ever during the lockdown. Apparently searches for "kadha" recipes saw a 90 percent rise after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to drink it to boost the immune system. Watch recipe video:

While many people complained this whole year that they had to stay at home and weren't able to go out clubbing or to the cafes, let's take a moment to be thankful for being able to have foods on our plates amid a worldwide pandemic. We cooked at home which is considered extremely therapeutic. We also tried our best to help people who weren't lucky enough to have food during this toughtime. Pandemic isn't over yet and while we lucky to have food for us, let's make it a point to help those in need.

