National Blueberry Muffin Day is observed every year on July 11. This day gives all the Americans to get up and celebrate their favourite muffin flavour. Blueberry is a storehouse of potassium, Vitamin C and B6. They taste delicious when baked and served in the form of a muffin. They have a unique flavour which many people are sceptical of trying, but National Blueberry Muffin Day is an opportunity to give this delicious muffin a try. As you celebrate National Blueberry Muffin Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated a few easy recipes that you can try on this day to enjoy the delicious treat at your home. Quick And Easy Recipe to Bake Soft And Moist Muffins at Home.

Eggless Blueberry Muffin

Try this easy recipe to try your soft and moist blueberry muffin at home. This recipe is completely eggless and even then, gives the best texture to the delicious muffin.

Lemon Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry muffins can be made in different ways by adding flavours of your own. The lemon blueberry muffin is a classic example of how beautifully you can mix the flavours of blueberry and lemon to make a unique yet delicious muffin.

Blueberry and Cream Cheese Muffin

A muffin, a cheesecake or both? Well looks like you can enjoy the flavour of a blueberry cheesecake in this recipe of a blueberry muffin. Try this recipe and get the best mouth-melting experience of the most delicious blueberry muffin ever.

Blueberry Muffin with Streusel Topping

National Blueberry muffin day gives us an opportunity to play with the ingredient and recipes and make the best blueberry muffin. Try this amazing recipe and make an amazing blueberry muffin with streusel topping.

Make the best blueberry muffins with the above-given recipes or try your own recipe and share with us as you celebrate National Blueberry Muffin Day 2022.

Wishing everyone Happy National Blueberry Muffin Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2022 08:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).