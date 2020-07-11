National Blueberry Muffin Day is observed on July 11 every year in the United States. The day celebrates people's favourite muffin known for being a snack that melts in the mouth. Blueberry Muffin Day was set up to honour and celebrate the king of the muffins. With blueberries being known for their nutrients, there are all the more reasons to celebrate the day. So, on National Blueberry Muffin Day 2020, we bring to you recipe to make muffins at home. In 1999 the US Department of Agriculture declared July to be National Blueberry Month to celebrate and promote the treat made with these berries. National Sugar Cookie Day 2020: Know Interesting Facts About Its Journey On Becoming Loved Worldwide.

How to Make Blueberry Muffins in Three Easy Steps

Whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, and a little salt in a large bowl.

Add oil, an egg, milk, and vanilla extract and stir it with a fork until it blends properly.

Mix the blueberries into the batter.

Pour the mixture into muffin cups and bake them for 15-20 minutes.

Many people prefer using frozen blueberries because they do not fall apart while mixing. Also, add a teaspoon of finely grated lemon zest and whisk vigorously until the mixture is lightened. Eat Blueberries a Day to Keep the Doctor Away! One Cup of the Fruit per Day Reduces Risk of Heart Disease, Says Study.

How to Make Homemade Blueberry Muffins:

Blueberries can help fight or avoid many ailments, including cancer, dementia, promote heart health, and much more. Wild blueberries are native to the Americas from where it started to be mixed with berries. European settlers brought with them a recipe for Bilberry muffins while native Americans called blueberries star berries. Meanwhile, we wish you a Happy National Blueberry Muffin Day 2020!

