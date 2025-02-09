National Pizza Day 2025 in US: From Lombardi’s in NYC to Pequod’s Pizza in Chicago, 5 Iconic Pizza Spots Across the USA To Celebrate the Love for the Dish

Restaurants and pizzerias across the US often offer special deals and discounts, making it the perfect occasion to try new flavours or enjoy old favourites. Whether dining in, ordering delivery, or making homemade pizza, the day is all about appreciating this universally loved dish.

Food Aditi Ratti| Feb 09, 2025 07:00 AM IST
A+
A-
National Pizza Day 2025 in US: From Lombardi’s in NYC to Pequod’s Pizza in Chicago, 5 Iconic Pizza Spots Across the USA To Celebrate the Love for the Dish
National Pizza Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

National Pizza Day, celebrated on February 9, is a tribute to one of America's favourite comfort foods. This day brings pizza lovers across the United States of America (USA) together to indulge in everything from classic cheese and pepperoni to gourmet and deep-dish varieties. Restaurants and pizzerias across the country often offer special deals and discounts, making it the perfect occasion to try new flavours or enjoy old favourites. Whether dining in, ordering delivery, or making homemade pizza, the day is all about appreciating this universally loved dish. To celebrate National Pizza Day 2025 in US, here are five iconic pizza spots that are a must-visit to celebrate the love for pizzas. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year. 

1. Lombardi’s (New York City, NY) – Opened in 1905, Lombardi’s is recognized as America’s first pizzeria, known for its coal-fired Neapolitan-style pies.

2. Pizzeria Bianco (Phoenix, AZ) – Chef Chris Bianco’s legendary spot has earned national acclaim for its wood-fired, artisanal pizzas made with high-quality ingredients. What Is Brazilian Style Pizza? From Calabresa to Corn and Bacon, 5 Common Brazilian Pizza Toppings Every Food Lover Should Know. 

3. Pequod’s Pizza (Chicago, IL) – Famous for its caramelized crust and deep-dish style, Pequod’s is a must-visit for pizza lovers in the Windy City.

4. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana (New Haven, CT) – Established in 1925, Pepe’s is best known for its thin-crust, coal-fired White Clam Pizza.

5. Tony’s Pizza Napoletana (San Francisco, CA) – Run by world champion pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani, this spot serves a variety of pizza styles, from Neapolitan to Detroit-style.

National Pizza Day is more than just a celebration of food—it’s a recognition of pizza’s deep-rooted presence in American culture. From the thin-crust slices of New York to the hearty deep-dish of Chicago, every region has its own unique take on this classic dish. Whether visiting an iconic pizzeria or grabbing a slice from a local favourite, this day is a perfect excuse to enjoy a delicious bite of pizza.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Festivals And Events Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana Happy National Pizza Day Lombardi’s National Pizza day National Pizza Day 2025 National Pizza Day 2025 Date National Pizza Day Dates National Pizza Day in US National Pizza Day US Pequod’s Pizza Pizza Places Pizza Places in US Pizza Spots in US Pizzeria Bianco Tony’s Pizza Napoletana US National Pizza Day
You might also like

National Pizza Day 2025 in US: From Lombardi’s in NYC to Pequod’s Pizza in Chicago, 5 Iconic Pizza Spots Across the USA To Celebrate the Love for the Dish

Restaurants and pizzerias across the US often offer special deals and discounts, making it the perfect occasion to try new flavours or enjoy old favourites. Whether dining in, ordering delivery, or making homemade pizza, the day is all about appreciating this universally loved dish.

Food Aditi Ratti| Feb 09, 2025 07:00 AM IST
A+
A-
National Pizza Day 2025 in US: From Lombardi’s in NYC to Pequod’s Pizza in Chicago, 5 Iconic Pizza Spots Across the USA To Celebrate the Love for the Dish
National Pizza Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

National Pizza Day, celebrated on February 9, is a tribute to one of America's favourite comfort foods. This day brings pizza lovers across the United States of America (USA) together to indulge in everything from classic cheese and pepperoni to gourmet and deep-dish varieties. Restaurants and pizzerias across the country often offer special deals and discounts, making it the perfect occasion to try new flavours or enjoy old favourites. Whether dining in, ordering delivery, or making homemade pizza, the day is all about appreciating this universally loved dish. To celebrate National Pizza Day 2025 in US, here are five iconic pizza spots that are a must-visit to celebrate the love for pizzas. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year. 

1. Lombardi’s (New York City, NY) – Opened in 1905, Lombardi’s is recognized as America’s first pizzeria, known for its coal-fired Neapolitan-style pies.

2. Pizzeria Bianco (Phoenix, AZ) – Chef Chris Bianco’s legendary spot has earned national acclaim for its wood-fired, artisanal pizzas made with high-quality ingredients. What Is Brazilian Style Pizza? From Calabresa to Corn and Bacon, 5 Common Brazilian Pizza Toppings Every Food Lover Should Know. 

3. Pequod’s Pizza (Chicago, IL) – Famous for its caramelized crust and deep-dish style, Pequod’s is a must-visit for pizza lovers in the Windy City.

4. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana (New Haven, CT) – Established in 1925, Pepe’s is best known for its thin-crust, coal-fired White Clam Pizza.

5. Tony’s Pizza Napoletana (San Francisco, CA) – Run by world champion pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani, this spot serves a variety of pizza styles, from Neapolitan to Detroit-style.

National Pizza Day is more than just a celebration of food—it’s a recognition of pizza’s deep-rooted presence in American culture. From the thin-crust slices of New York to the hearty deep-dish of Chicago, every region has its own unique take on this classic dish. Whether visiting an iconic pizzeria or grabbing a slice from a local favourite, this day is a perfect excuse to enjoy a delicious bite of pizza.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Festivals And Events Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana Happy National Pizza Day Lombardi’s National Pizza day National Pizza Day 2025 National Pizza Day 2025 Date National Pizza Day Dates National Pizza Day in US National Pizza Day US Pequod’s Pizza Pizza Places Pizza Places in US Pizza Spots in US Pizzeria Bianco Tony’s Pizza Napoletana US National Pizza Day
You might also like
Chocolate Day 2025 Messages and Wishes: Share Greetings, Images, HD Wallpapers and Quotes That Are As Sweet as a Bar of Chocolate With Your Loved Ones
Festivals & Events

Chocolate Day 2025 Messages and Wishes: Share Greetings, Images, HD Wallpapers and Quotes That Are As Sweet as a Bar of Chocolate With Your Loved Ones
Chocolate Day 2025 Wishes: Share Sweet Quotes, Happy Chocolate Day Messages, Romantic Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers To Send on Third Day of Valentine Week
Festivals & Events

Chocolate Day 2025 Wishes: Share Sweet Quotes, Happy Chocolate Day Messages, Romantic Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers To Send on Third Day of Valentine Week
9 February 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction
Lifestyle

9 February 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction
tes/" class="tag_alink" title="National Pizza Day Dates">National Pizza Day Dates National Pizza Day in US National Pizza Day US Pequod’s Pizza Pizza Places Pizza Places in US Pizza Spots in US Pizzeria Bianco Tony’s Pizza Napoletana US National Pizza Day
You might also like
Chocolate Day 2025 Messages and Wishes: Share Greetings, Images, HD Wallpapers and Quotes That Are As Sweet as a Bar of Chocolate With Your Loved Ones
Festivals & Events

Chocolate Day 2025 Messages and Wishes: Share Greetings, Images, HD Wallpapers and Quotes That Are As Sweet as a Bar of Chocolate With Your Loved Ones
Chocolate Day 2025 Wishes: Share Sweet Quotes, Happy Chocolate Day Messages, Romantic Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers To Send on Third Day of Valentine Week
Festivals & Events

Chocolate Day 2025 Wishes: Share Sweet Quotes, Happy Chocolate Day Messages, Romantic Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers To Send on Third Day of Valentine Week
9 February 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction
Lifestyle

9 February 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction
Global Movie Day 2025 Date in the United States: Know History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Beauty of Different Types of Films
Festivals & Events

Global Movie Day 2025 Date in the United States: Know History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Beauty of Different Types of Films
Global Movie Day 2025 Date in the United States: Know History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Beauty of Different Types of Films
Festivals & Events

Global Movie Day 2025 Date in the United States: Know History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Beauty of Different Types of Films

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Real Madrid vs atlético Madrid
100K+ searches
Chelsea
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
Google Trends Google Trends
Real Madrid vs atlético Madrid
100K+ searches
Chelsea
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel