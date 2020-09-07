National Salami Day 2020 is celebrated annually celebrated on September 7 in the United States of America. This is the perfect occasion to enjoy sausages in different forms. Salami is cured, fermented and air-dried sausages that find their way to delis and butcher shops in delicious variety. Every region has its own unique way to prepare salami. Salami was popular among Southern, Eastern and Central European peasants because it can be stored at room temperature for up to 40 days. On the occasion of National Salami Day 2020 (US), we will share with you five facts about this classic sausage.

A traditional salami, with its typical marbled appearance, is made from beef or pork. Makers also use other meats, including venison and poultry (mostly turkey). Goose salami is traditional in parts of Northern Italy. Salami is prepared by ingredients like garlic, minced fat, salt, spices, various herbs, vinegar and wine. As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 g of salami consists of 336 calories.

Five Facts About Salami

1. Salami has been around for over 2000 years. It is said that Roman and Ancient Greek people use this sausage to preserve meat to keep it fresh.

2. The white outer layer of salami is actually a mould which is edible much like that on brie, and it’s full of penicillin that blocks bad bacteria.

3. Salami can make you feel thirsty as it is salty.

4. In the year 2003, Belgium police were able to catch the gang of robbers due to Salami sandwich. This gang broke into the Antwerp Diamond Centre and stole over $100 million in jewels. The leader of the gang had left half-eaten salami sandwich in a nearby location whose DNA was used to identify the leader of the gang, who was later caught.

5. Some famous type of salami includes pepperoni (American), chorizo (Spanish) and garlic sausage (French). Two salamis that are very familiar are Genoa and Hard Salami.

On National Salami Day 2020, come up with your own unique recipe and enjoy it with your friends and loved ones. Do share pictures on social media while enjoying salami to become part of this sausage day celebration.

