People eat a sattvic diet during Navratri, and whether you're fasting or not, you should avoid certain veggies like onion, garlic, okra, brinjal, and mushrooms during that time. While avoiding foods like wheat, rice, semolina, maida, corn flour, legumes, and pulses, among others, people who observe a fast during Navratri can choose from a range of vrat friendly flours, veggies, fruits, spices, etc. This year nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri was celebrated from March 22 to March 30. The biggest out of four Navratris, Sharad Navratri 2023, will be celebrated later in the year from October 15 to October 23. Mental and Physical Benefits of Sattvic Diet.

Some of the foods people consume while fasting include singhare ka aata , samvat ke chawal , kuttu ke aata, sabudana or sago, rajgira, potatoes, sweet potatoes, bottle gourd, arbi, pumpkin, spinach, bottle gourd, cucumber, and carrots To prevent dehydration or other health problems during Navratri, one must meticulously plan their meals and make an effort to include a variety of nutrients. Also, one cannot avoid the rules and regulations regarding Chaitra and Sharad Navratri. Satvik Recipes Without Onion and Garlic: This Navratri, Detox Yourself With These Sattvic Food Menu.

Foods To Avoid During Navratri

1. Garlic and onions are prohibited during Navratri because they are tamasic meals. Leeks, shallots, and mushrooms should also be shunned.

2. Avoid grains like wheat and rice, as well as refined flour, suji, maize flour, and all types of pulses and legumes when you're fasting.

3. Salt: While keeping a Navratri fast, one shouldn't consume normal salt, haldi, curry powder, dhaniya, sarso, or rai.

4. No meat, eggs, or alcohol is allowed.

Foods To Eat During Navratri

1. Milk and dairy products: You can drink milk straight up or make a range of shakes and smoothies with it.

2. Potatoes, sweet potatoes, bottle gourds (lauki), arbi, pumpkin, spinach, celery, carrots, and all types of fruits—including bananas, apples, watermelons, papayas, and grapes—must be a part of your diet if you want to get the recommended amount of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

3. Nuts and dry fruits are an essential component of your Navratri diet because they are a rich source of nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. While you are fasting, add a fistful of walnuts, almonds, dates, pistachios, and raisins for a nutritional boost.

4. Flours and rice: When you are fasting, you can make rotis, pooris, pakodis, cheelas, and other favourite meals using samvat ke chawal, kuttu ke aata, sabudana or sago, rajgira, and singhare ka aata.

Salt plays an important role, and during the Navratri fast, one can eat sendha namak, or rock salt, as well as seasonings like cumin, clove, and cinnamon, among others.

