Anyone who has ever experienced chronic pain in their lives will know the frustration and feelings of hopelessness that come with trying to find a diagnosis. Despite numerous medical trips, dozens of “second opinions” and endless personal attempts to find a solution, it’s often an isolating experience to go through that may feel like there’s no light at the end of the tunnel.

Subconscious healing expert Aisha Ahmed experienced this on her own journey, before discovering a healing method that proved to be more effective than anything else she had tried. In her mid-20s, she suffered a huge amount of emotional trauma. During this time she embarked on a spiritual journey to understand why trauma is so difficult to overcome. She discovered the Emotion Code based on the principles of quantum science, a healing system developed by Dr. Bradley Nelson. The method was designed to release trapped emotions and trigger the body’s ability to self-heal. It was through this that she realized its power in not only unpacking trauma, but targeting chronic pain.

“My chronic back pain of years went away with one emotion code session completely and never came back,” she explains. “I’ve also had hundreds of reviews from my clients where pain went to zero, chronic anxiety and depression went away, they found love, achieved financial goals and so on.” This prompted Ahmed to help others through subconscious healing, and led her to establish her own business ‘ Aisha Heals ’. Subconscious healing refers to the idea that certain emotions result in physical effects on the body. “The premise of The Emotion Code is that the energy of past emotions can literally become trapped in your body, affecting your physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health,” Ahmed explains. “We believe these trapped emotions could be keeping you in patterns of discomfort, sorrow, failure, and heartbreak.”

Ahmed adds that the premise is that the wisdom of the body is not held in the conscious, active mind, but in the subconscious, which holds a record of every experience, thought, feeling or memory you’ve ever had. “It’s our belief that to access these vast stores of knowledge, we need to bypass the conscious mind and speak directly to the subconscious.” Ahmed, who has now helped hundreds of clients all over the world to heal in the way she did, believes that once people understand this method, “you can see just how easy it really is to affect change, and how true and lasting healing really is possible.”

For people who have never endeavored into any aspect of spirituality before, Ahmed insists that any kind of person can benefit from subconscious healing, including “anyone who struggles with any sort of physical, emotional, mental, or spiritual issues, anyone with relationship issues, financial issues, creativity blocks.” She adds that “blocks in the subconscious mind from early childhood programming or life experiences, even inherited beliefs, trapped emotions” are also contributing issues that may be held in the subconscious mind.

Ahmed believes that this healing method is profoundly more powerful than traditional health practices, but can even be paired with physical therapies. “It allows us to get to the root cause of our issue and then when we release the underlying blocks from the body, we are initiating the body's natural capabilities to heal,” she explains. “It works great with chiropractic care or any other holistic functional medicinal approach that is focusing on root cause correction and bringing homeostasis to the body.”

While Ahmed’s approach builds upon the foundations of subconscious healing and The Emotion Code, she feels like her own “intuitive abilities” allow her to ask the right questions to dig out the relevant information from the subconscious mind. “I believe in heart centric healing. Letting the inner guidance speak to me and access the information or blocks that are holding my clients back and then transmuting it”.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2021 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).