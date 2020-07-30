Congratulations are in order for Indian cricket team all-rounder, Hardik Pandya and wife, Natasa Stankovic. The couple was blessed with a healthy baby boy and the cricketer even shared his first picture on his Instagram handle. "We are blessed with our baby boy," said Pandya while sharing the adorable first picture of his little munchkin. Twitterverse is currently buzzing with the happy wishes for this gorgeous duo and that reminds us to check her maternity photoshoot pictures. Hardik Pandya Announces Birth of Baby Boy, Mumbai Indians and Cricket Fans Congratulate Indian All-Rounder.

Natasa and Hardik who had a quiet, intimate wedding amid the lockdown preferred posing for pictures that would capture her pregnancy and baby bump. While couples these days enjoy pre-wedding photoshoot and considering, Hardik and Natasa couldn't indulge in one (blame COVID-19), they decided to have a maternity photoshoot instead. Yes, a truly adorable idea that may soon become the new trend. Speaking of which, let's go through some of their happy pictures from this same shoot. Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković Blessed With Baby Boy, Indian All-Rounder Tweets First Pic of Newborn Son!

Proud Parents

Let's Frame this Picture, Can We?

Always Be My Forever!

View this post on Instagram Walking towards happiness 💝💐 A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Jul 20, 2020 at 1:53am PDT

This Happy Family Has a New Member

The One From Her Baby Shower

View this post on Instagram 🌍 ❤️ A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__) on Jun 8, 2020 at 7:34am PDT

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on Valentines's Day 2020 in Dubai and few months down the line, they tied the knot as per traditional Hindu ceremony. Natasa's pregnancy news was shared while sharing pictures from her baby shower. The couple is yet to name their baby boy but stay tuned to this space for we may have an update on the same very soon.

