Anxiety can be a terrible experience that might make your thoughts race, your heartbeat, and make it difficult for you to get a grip on reality. And while certain medications can surely help in difficult situations, particular anti-anxiety breathing techniques can help ease symptoms of anxiety while focusing on mindfulness and breathing. So even if you catch yourself in the early stages, do not wait for the symptoms to get severe to practise these breathing techniques.

Deep Belly Breathing

When we get anxious, our bodies tense up, and we engage in shallow breathing. To combat this, focus on diaphragmatic, or deep belly breathing. Here, you need to focus on your belly expanding in and out with each breath instead of your chest going up and down. Take a deep breath through your nose until you feel your stomach extend and then and slowly exhale through your mouth. Do this ten times to help your body relax and tame your anxiety. A Tidy House Can Reduce Stress and Anxiety, These Everyday Habits Will Make Your Home a Sanctuary During COVID-19 Pandemic.

Forced Exhales

If you are already caught up in a bout of anxiety, try taking a long breath out through your mouth. The long exhale will help blow off some steam and cool your system. You can go back to exhaling through your nose once you feel calmer. Mental Health Awareness Month 2020: Are Depression and Anxiety Real Illnesses? Mental Health Queries Answered to Help You Decipher Fact from Fiction!

Ear Massage

Add an ear massage to the deep belly breathing to relieve anxiety. As you breathe deeply to your abdomen, gently massage and tug on the ears as Start massaging from the top of the helix and work your way to the ear lobes. Pressing the powerful pressure points on the ears while taking deep breaths can be very useful in calming you down. Is the COVID-19 Anxiety Getting to You? Here's How You Can Use Your Diet to Diffuse Worry and Lower Stress.

Please note that while these techniques are not a cure-all for anxiety, they can help you feel better during a bout of anxiety. Also, if you get frequent bouts of anxiety, be sure to visit your doctor who can diagnose you and help with your symptoms.

