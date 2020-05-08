Coriander Health Benefits: From Lowering Blood Sugar to Strong Heart Health, Here Are Five Reasons to Eat This Herb

Coriander (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Organically grown plants on this planet have numerous medicinal properties which can improve an individual's health. Vegetables, fruits, herbs, nuts and seeds derived from plants are loaded with vital vitamins and minerals. Having said that, let us speak about coriander, which is a herb used to flavour dishes. It comes from the Coriandrum sativum plant and is related to parsley, carrots, and celery. Coriander, also known by the name cilantro, is a good source of dietary fibre and is also filled with various micronutrients. Let's take a look at the health benefits of coriander, which helps lowering blood sugar, strengthening the heart and much more. How to Use Coriander (Dhania) to Lose Weight (Watch Video)

Coriander comes along with nutrients like potassium, thiamin, niacin and carotene. It is also rich in antioxidants and vitamin C and vitamin K. It is chopped and added to vegetables, drinks and many non-veg curries. Not only does it enhance the taste of a dish, but also increases its nutritional value. Let us see how coriander can prove to be a remedy for various ailments. Home Remedy of the Week: Beat Viral Fever with Coriander (Dhania), Turmeric, Tulsi and Ginger Tea This Monsoon.

Health Benefits of Coriander

1. Lower Blood Sugar: Coriander raises the level of insulin secretion and lowers blood sugar. It promotes enzyme activity that helps remove sugar from the blood.

2. Strong Immune System: The presence of vitamin C and other antioxidants helps fight against free radicals in the body that cause oxidative stress. Coriander comes along with compounds like terpinene, quercetin and tocopherols which possess immune-boosting properties.

3. Good Heart Health: Coriander reduces bad LDL cholesterol and increases good HDL cholesterol. It also acts as a diuretic which helps flush excess sodium and water from the body. This reduces blood pressure and in turn, improves heart health.

4. Improve Digestion: Coriander smoothens the bowel movement and also supports the smooth functioning of the liver. Also, it is loaded with fibres which enhance the digestive tract.

5. Good For Skin: Cilantro is loaded with antioxidants which may help prevent cellular damage that can lead to accelerated skin ageing. It can also protect the skin from sun damage.

The anti-septic properties of coriander help cure mouth ulcer. Apart from that, it is also a good herb to promote the nervous system. Therefore, try including coriander as much as possible in your meals.