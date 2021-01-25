Micronutrients play an integral role in deciding the status of the body's health. Those who want to stay fit mostly think of macronutrients-carbohydrates, proteins and fats, but ignore the requirement of vitamins and minerals. Vitamin E can be beneficial for the body in numerous ways. Let's take a look at how vitamin E is necessary for good health. We also bring you a look at five foods to source this micronutrient. Vitamin A Health Benefits: From Spinach to Dried Apricots, Five Foods You Should Eat to Source This Micronutrient.

Vitamin E For Good Health

Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that protects cells from oxidative stress. and thereby also contribute to the strengthening of the body's immunity. Vitamin E intake is important for the body to function normally. Vitamin E deficiency can make the body prone to infections, impaired eyesight and can even cause muscle weakness. Vitamin E also plays a part in the formation of red blood cells. The cells in our body require vitamin E for the smooth functioning of different systems in our body. Vitamin F Health Benefits: Here's Why You Must Include This Essential Nutrient in Your Diet.

Five Foods For Vitamin E

1. Almonds

Almonds are considered to be one of the healthiest nuts that are a powerhouse of nutrients and also consist of healthy fats. As per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), around 30 g of almonds provide 7.3 mg of vitamin E, which is 49 percent of the daily value required by the body.

2. Spinach

As per USDA data, a cup of spinach provides 3.7 mg of vitamin E, which is 25 percent of the recommended dietary intake (RDI).

3. Broccoli

Broccoli is a very nutritious green vegetable which is loaded with essential micronutrients. Eating broccoli regularly can also contribute to fulfilling vitamin E requirements of the body.

4. Sunflower Seeds

Sunflower seeds are one of the richest sources for vitamin E. As per USDA data, a handful of sunflower seeds contains 7.4 mg of vitamin E, which is 49 percent of RDI.

5. Kiwi

Kiwi is one of the best fruits for boosting the immune system of the body as it is rich in vitamin C. It also contains some amount of vitamin E, which makes this exotic fruit more nutritious.

Make the right choices of foods to help your body fulfil vitamin E requirements. Needless to say, other foods which are rich in iron, potassium, zinc, vitamin C and other micronutrients should also be included in your daily meals for overall good health. Consult a dietician for a perfect diet plan that can help you maintain a healthy weight and stay fit.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

