Is It a Rebound Or A Relationship? Here's How to Tell If You Have Feelings for the New Person in Your Life

Couple (Photo credits: Pixnio)

You just out of a relationship and in no time you meet a totally adorable person with whom you hit just at the right frequency. You go for a date, and then you go for several dates because you love spending time with each other. You also found out that they are out of a screwed up relationship, and now you are extremely fond of each other. Are you just looking for shoulders to lean, or is there something more? Here's how to find out that it is just a rebound.

1. You Dated For More Than Two Years

If you have been in a long relationship, you need some time to settle down again. If you were with your ex for more than two years, there is a good chance that you will not look for anything serious right now. Give it a few months’ time and go for it if you are still interested.

2. You Never Invite Your New Date Over

You still have the photos and memories of your past relationship, which prevents you from inviting your new date for dinner. In your head, you might still have hopes of getting back together. First Date Tips: 5 Crucial Things to Observe in Your Partner That May Say a Lot!

3. You Are Upset Over Your Break-Up

If you still find yourself angry or upset with your break-up, it is a warning sign that you are not over with it yet. You will never be able to love a new person until you work through this stage.

4. You Never Mention Your Ex

It is almost impossible to get over an emotionally connected relationship so quickly. If you are not able to speak up about your last relationship, you will not be able to have close bonds with your new partner. It's a warning sign if you are not willing to show your vulnerable side. Just Had Break-Up? How To Know If You’re Ready to Date Again.

5. You Take Your New Date to the Same Places

Do you find yourself frequenting the same restaurants and clubs that you did with your ex? You are just looking for a stand-in. You may never be able to make new memories if your ex is still in your mind.

6. You Do Not Introduce Them to Your Friends

We are nor denying that it could be too soon to make your relationship public. But if you are shady about introducing them to your buddies, it could be a red flag that you do not see things going anywhere. How to Read Someone's Body Language? Decode What Your Partner or Your Crush Feels About You!

Having them in bed too soon could be a sign that you are not looking for a long-term relationship. You are just looking to get some so that you feel a little better.