Kidneys Weighing 7 Kgs and 5.8 Kgs Removed From a 41-Year-Old Patient of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD)

Roman's Kidneys (Photo Credits: Global Hospitals)

In one of the major surgeries done in India kidneys weighing 7 kgs and 5.8 kgs were removed safely out of a 41-year-old man. Surgeons saved the man having a life-threatening genetic disorder known as autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). The operation is being considered as one of the biggest in India because the combining weight of both the kidneys is a whopping 12.8 kgs. Spearheaded by Dr Pradeep Rao Director - Urology and Renal Transplant, Global Hospital, Mumbai, a team of doctors worked meticulously for this operation. Dr Bharat Shah Director, successfully removed the kidneys and subsequently performed a Swap Kidney Transplantation giving a new lease of life to the patient. World’s 3rd Heaviest Kidney Removed by Delhi Doctors Who Plan to Enter it In Guinness Book of World Records.

For the patient, Roman, a resident of Goa, he has donated a kidney by the wife of a man to whom his wife donated her kidney. The 41-year-old patient’s wife donated her kidney to another patient, Mr Nitin from Amravati who was also waiting for a suitable kidney donor whereas Nitin’s wife donated a kidney to the 41-year-old. Asia’s Heaviest Woman Amita Rajani Sheds 214 Kgs in 4 Years, Now Weighs Around 80 Kgs.

Roman had suffered from kidney failure and was on dialysis at the age of 41 because of Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). The extreme kidney disease caused the patient’s life to be disrupted, so much so that he wasn’t even able to do his daily activities with ease. He used to be breathless, couldn’t walk and even had extremely low haemoglobin. The patient was referred to Global Hospital, where the kidney transplant team found a suitable kidney donor through swap transplant registry maintained by the hospital. ADPKD is a genetic disorder characterised by the growth of numerous cysts in the kidneys reducing functioning kidney tissue. Mediterranean Diet to Prevent Kidney Disease: How Organic Food Diet Can Help Prevent CKD?

Dr Pradeep Rao said, “Although at our hospital most kidneys are removed laparoscopically with Key Hole Surgery, Roman’s kidneys were measuring almost a foot in length, so he was just not the candidate and required open surgery. This way through a single incision, we could remove both the kidneys which weighed 12.8 kg in total. "Tips to Care for Your Kidney after Transplantation.

Roman’s kidneys weighing 7 Kgs and 5.8 Kgs were removed whereas, normal kidney weighs about 150 gms and is 8-10cms in length. But the kidneys cut out from Roman were nearly 26cm and 21 cm. According to Dr Bharat Shah, “A swap kidney transplant – also known as paired kidney donation is the interchange of kidney donors between two families. Roman from Goa and Nitin from Amravati were to get kidney transplantation due to renal failure. The doctors found out that Roman and wife had incompatible blood group type and Nitin and his wife had incompatible tissue type.

He further said, "The doctors discussed the swap kidney transplantation with both the families and they immediately accepted. After getting the necessary approval the procedure was carried out on the patients. Both transplantations were performed simultaneously on 17th December 2019. Post-transplantation, both the patients are keeping good health and do their daily activities with ease."