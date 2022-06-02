The month of June is celebrated as 'Men's Health Month' all around the world and it also sees International Men's Health Week starts. This month also sees activities related to men's health and their well-being and to spread awareness across the globe. Everyone in the world wants a healthy life, but due to our sedentary lifestyle and bad eating habits, we compromise our health. We often lose focus on men's health issues and that is why 'International Men's Health Month' is celebrated every year. No-Shave November and Movember: Here Is the Difference Between Both the Movements Highlighting Men’s Health Awareness.

Men's Health Month 2022 Date & Significance

Men's health refers to the complete physical, mental and social well-being experienced by males. Men's Health Day has nothing to do with a particular disease, however, the condition caused by hormones in men is given more importance. Men's Health Month is celebrated all over the world, while in the US Men's Health Week is celebrated during this month and the week ends with Father's Day. This week is celebrated to protect men from discrimination, exploitation, oppression, violence and inequality and to give them their rights. National Men's Health Month is important for men of all ages. Awareness is spread about all the health problems related to men. Apart from this, it aims to promote a healthy lifestyle among men. The importance of the health of boys and men is respected during this month.

The month aims at fighting against prostate cancer and other health conditions faced by men since men's health issues are much more than just prostate cancer. The importance of National Men's Health Month has always been equal for men of all ages. During this time, awareness is spread about the health problems which are preventable. It also aims to promote a healthy lifestyle among men. National Men's Health Month gives everyone an opportunity to encourage men and boys to take better care of their health and seek help or treatment at an early stage so that early diagnosis can make it easier to treat health issues.

