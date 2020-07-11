There is no way by which you can stay fit by skipping fruits from your diet. Fruits are necessary for the smooth functioning of the body as they provide the body with fibres and important micronutrients. Let's take a look at the health benefits of pears, a sweet bell-shaped fruit which is known as nashpati in Hindi. Pears can help in weight loss and also promote gut health. Pineapple Health Benefits: This Exotic Fruit Helps in Belly Fat Loss And Much More.

Pears can be eaten crisp or soft and are delicious in taste. This fruit is rich in fibres, antioxidants and also consists of useful amounts of beta carotene. Pears come along with important micronutrients like copper, phosphorous, potassium, vitamin C and many other vital nutrients. This light green coloured fruit is also an excellent source of polyphenol antioxidants, which protect against oxidative damage.

Health Benefits of Pears

1. Aid in Weight Loss - The high water and fibre content of pears creates the feeling of fullness, helping avoid overeating and, thereby, aiding in weight loss.

2. Anti-Inflammatory in Nature - Pears contain flavonoids which are antioxidants that may help reduce inflammation and protect against certain diseases.

3. Lower Risk of Diabetes - The presence of anthocyanin in pears helps reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

4. Promote Gut Health - Pears are prebiotics in nature and promote gut health, improve bowel regularity, provide relief from constipation and enhance digestive health.

5. Good For Eyesight - Nashpati consists of lutein and zeaxanthin, two compounds responsible to keep your vision sharp.

Be sure to eat pears with their skin after washing them properly, as the outer layer contains antioxidants. The sugar which we get from pears refills the glycogen level. Therefore, this fruit can be eaten as a pre-workout meal.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2020 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).