In a tragic incident, an elderly actor, 73-year-old Amresh Mahajan, collapsed and died on stage while performing the role of King Dashrath during Ramleela in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh. The incident occurred during the Dashrath court scene, just before the Ram-Sita swayamvar, at around 1:30 AM on Tuesday night, September 23. Fellow actors initially thought he was acting, but panic ensued when it became clear he had suffered a heart attack. Amresh was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. Known affectionately as Shibu, he had been a part of the Shri Ramleela at Chaugan Maidan for 40 years, playing roles like Dashrath and Ravana. Reportedly, he had announced that this would be his final performance, making the sudden tragedy even more poignant. Sudden Deaths in Hassan Spark Panic in Karnataka: Heart Attack Fears Drive Thousands to Mysuru’s Jayadeva Hospital for Emergency Cardiac Check-Ups (Watch Video).

Elderly Actor Dies On Stage During Chamba Ramleela

हिमाचल प्रदेश के चंबा में आयोजित रामलीला में दशरथ का रोल प्ले कर रहे 73 साल के अमरेश की अचानक मौत हो गई। उन्होंने इस बार पहले की कह दिया था कि ये उनकी आखिरी रामलीला होगी। राम–सीता स्वयंवर से पहले दशरथ दरबार के दौरान ये घटनाक्रम हुआ। pic.twitter.com/oBFoqslcEA — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)