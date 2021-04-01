Dr. John Burd is the founder and former CEO of Dexcom, the leading continuous glucose monitor, and Lysulin, a natural supplement that targets the underlying cause of Type 2 Diabetes. With 35 publications and 40 patents, he has earned himself the title of “serial entrepreneur.” He is always open to new ideas and innovations so when he was connected with a podiatrist studying foot wounds, he was intrigued. According to Dr. Burd, one of the greatest dangers that people with diabetes face is sustaining an injury to their foot that they cannot feel. When this injury goes unnoticed or untreated it can have dire consequences, including amputation. Dr. Burd had been looking for a solution for wound healing for years when he discovered Wonder Spray.

The active ingredient in Wonder Spray is hypochlorous acid (HOCL), which is a chemical found in the body’s white blood cells that is used to kill bacteria, viruses, yeast, mold, and fungus. The Wonder Spray treats a variety of issues, including but not limited to, minor wounds and irritations caused by cuts and scratches and dry skin, insect bites/stings, minor burns and sunburn, poisonous plant irritations, blisters, rashes, eczema, and acne. In addition to treating external skin concerns, the Wonder Spray can also treat eye, nasal and respiratory issues including cough and sore throat. “What started out as a simple solution to expedite wound healing in people suffering from diabetes has become so much more,” reports Dr. Burd.

According to Dr. Burd, “Products using HOCL (the active ingredient in Wonder Spray) are on the EPA List of chemicals that meet EPA’s criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.” How does it work? The spray can be used in a variety of ways. The Wonder Spray has been nicknamed “The Body’s Natural Germ Killer,” and that is precisely what it is. Although it is 100 times more effective than bleach, it is gentle enough to be sprayed upon the skin. The spray can also be used to disinfect CPAP equipment. In the last year, many individuals who never struggled with acne before have developed skin irritation as a result of constant mask-wearing. “I’ve had dozens of patients report the effectiveness of the Wonder Spray in treating maskne (mask acne),” says Dr. Burd.

For individuals looking to heal wounds quicker or simply boost their ability to fight bacteria, virus or skin irritation, the Wonder Spray is an excellent solution. “It is a no-brainer product to have in the home,” says Dr. Burd, “You never know what issues might arise, so having a first aid disinfectant on hand is a smart decision for anyone, of any age!”