Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor Had a Long Battle with Leukaemia: From Breathing Difficulties to Unexplained Bleeding, All You Need to Know About the Complications of This Form of Blood Cancer!

Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It is yet another tragic day for Indian cinema. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away after a long battle with cancer. The 67-year-old actor was admitted in H N Reliance hospital, where he breathed his last this morning. He fought a long two-year-old struggle with leukaemia. His death comes a day after his 'D-Day' co-star Irrfan Khan who also battled cancer. Just a few months ago, the disease claimed his sister Ritu Nanda. The actor was in the U.S for his treatment and only returned to India last September after one long year. Here is all you need to know about the disease that ailed Rishi Kapoor.

What is Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia?

Leukaemia is a form of blood cancer that involves large quantities of malignant cells building up in the blood instead of healthy white blood cells. The bone marrow produces faulty WBC that lacks normal function. A change is a genetic material causes chromosomes to fuse and create new abnormal genes. Leukaemia disrupts the system that controls healthy blood development.

What Causes Leukaemia?

While the exact cause of leukaemia is still unknown, scientists have identified some genetic and environmental factors could be responsible for the instigation of this disease. World Cancer Day 2020: Warning Signs of The Most Common Types of Paediatric Cancer in Children.

What Are the Common Symptoms of Leukemia?

There are two types of leukaemia: chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) and acute myeloid leukaemia (AML). CML may not always be symptomatic. It is usually diagnosed when patients undergo routine blood or physical examination. Irrfan Khan Dies Battling Rare Neuroendocrine Cancer: Know All About The Malignant Tumour Growths.

The common symptoms of leukaemia include swollen lymph nodes, frequent nose bleeding, skin pustule, weight loss, fever and fatigue. Any unexplained bleeding from any orifices of the body including the mouth, nose, rectum or urethra should be checked at the earliest. With symptoms as typical as these, every third person may exhibit some of these signs. But they do not necessarily have to mean leukaemia. It warrants attention only if these symptoms are unexplained and don't respond to treatment.

How is Leukaemia Treated?

Physicians opt for a combination of immunotherapy and targeted drug therapy to treat leukaemia. Chemotherapy and radiation and radiation are also given to control the spread of the disease. World Cancer Day 2020: One in 10 Indians Will Develop Cancer During Their Lifetime, Says WHO.

Note: The actor was reportedly admitted for breathing difficulty, which is a cancer complication that a patient needs to deal with promptly.