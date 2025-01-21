Pune, January 21: Pune is witnessing a sudden surge in cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), with at least 26 patients diagnosed in a single week across three major hospitals. The alarming cluster, primarily from Sinhagad Road, Dhayari, and nearby areas, includes adults and children experiencing severe limb weakness and paralysis after bouts of diarrhoea and abdominal pain. What is causing this unusual surge in GBS cases?

Doctors suspect contaminated food or water as the likely trigger, with many patients showing symptoms after consuming outside food. GBS is a rare neurological disorder where the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's nerves, leading to muscle weakness and, in severe cases, respiratory distress. With children, especially those aged 8-15, bearing the brunt of this outbreak, let’s know what is Guillain-Barré Syndrome and why this spike is concerning. Workplace Violence in Pune: Man Kills Colleague With Chopper Over Monetary Dispute at WNS Global Services in Yerwada, Arrested (Watch Video).

What is Guillain-Barre Syndrome?

Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) is a rare neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nerves, leading to muscle weakness, numbness, and, in severe cases, paralysis. The condition is often triggered by an infection, either bacterial or viral, which causes the immune system to overreact and target the nerves instead of the actual pathogens. GBS can progress rapidly, with symptoms escalating within days or weeks. While the exact cause of GBS remains unclear, it is commonly linked to infections like campylobacter (from contaminated food), influenza, or even respiratory and gastrointestinal illnesses. Pune-Nashik Highway Road Accident: 9 Killed As Minivan Rams Into Stationary Bus in Maharashtra (Watch Video).

Symptoms and Treatment

Common symptoms include tingling sensations in the hands and feet, difficulty walking, severe limb weakness, and, in advanced stages, difficulty breathing or swallowing. Treatment for GBS typically involves immunotherapy to manage the immune system's response. Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) and plasma exchange are the most effective treatments, helping to reduce nerve damage and speed recovery. Supportive care, including physical therapy and, in severe cases, ventilator support, is also vital.

While most patients recover fully over time, some may experience lingering symptoms like fatigue or muscle weakness. However, early diagnosis is critical to managing symptoms and preventing complications, especially in severe cases requiring ventilator support. In the case unfolding in Pune, the rapid rise in GBS cases has raised concerns among health authorities and doctors alike. While the exact cause remains under investigation, the link to contaminated food or water seems to be a prominent factor in triggering these cases, particularly in children and young adults.

As medical teams work to treat the affected individuals and authorities intensify their efforts to investigate the source, it is crucial for residents to adhere to safety guidelines, such as boiling water and ensuring proper food hygiene, to curb the further spread of this alarming condition.

