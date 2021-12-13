When you feel like quitting, think about why you started? Whenever you will seek its answer, the freaking hormonal rush of yours will trigger you to get back on your toes and keep the workout going. It’s the era of fitness freaks! It’s the era of acquiring body strength!

In his early 20s, Gitesh Gupta, a charismatic fitness influencer from the capital of India, Delhi is influencing the youngsters to take the ultimate, energetic leap towards fitness. Here’s what he shares to initiate the culture of working out for an optimistic approach towards health and maximize the results.

- It is important to stretch your muscles before you begin a workout! Best way is to warm up for at least 3 minutes and then use dynamic stretches such as trunk rotations, side bends, and abdominal stretches.

- After a workout, you should also calm down with few static stretches, such as chest and calf stretch.

- Single muscle exercises such as bicep curl are beneficial in any workout.

- Compound exercises such as DB Squat will make several muscles work together at once and

build core strength.

- Warm your muscles by wrapping them with warm towels or sitting in a warm room. This will enhance the blood flow and help preparing your muscles for your workout.

- When working out, you need to finish the right number of reps and sets. You’ll find it easier to do if you count down the reps rather than counting up.

- Within 30 minutes of completing a workout, have some carbohydrates. This will provide nutrients to your body that are required to repair and grow your muscles. After energy depletion, it is necessary to repair your body.

Lastly, Gitesh wraps up the fitness index with an important fact. He says, “Never get petrified to change the order of your workout, swap days, or even go for something entirely different. Staying active and challenging yourself is what will make sure you achieve your targeted goals. This way, perhaps more significantly, you will communicate with your body.”